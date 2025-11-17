Vodafone Idea (Vi), Airtel, Jio, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's top telecom service providers (TSPs), offer call forwarding services to their subscribers. Users can activate the same by entering one of the codes mentioned below, followed by a phone number of their choice. The same can be deactivated by using their corresponding codes. Vi and Jio offer four types of call forwarding, each meant to redirect incoming calls in a particular situation. Here is everything you need to know about activating and deactivating call forwarding, whether you are an Airtel, Jio, Vi, or BSNL user.

What is the Call Forwarding Code?

As the name suggests, the call forwarding feature codes allow users to redirect calls to another contact number by simply dialing a code on their phone's dialer. You can choose to activate or deactivate the feature by inserting different codes, depending on your TSP. It comes in handy in situations where your SIM is not in the network coverage area, your phone is switched off, or you're not available to take a call. The calls can be forwarded to either a landline, another phone, or your voicemail.

When you dial the corresponding code, along with the number and country code you wish to redirect the calls to, from your primary phone, you will stop receiving calls till you deactivate the same. To do that, you will have to dial a different call forwarding code, mentioned below. Some companies also offer four types of call forwarding, each one having a different code, for specific purposes. First is Unconditional Call Forwarding, which redirects all incoming calls, and second is Call Forwarding When Busy, for times when you're on another call.

Some TSPs also allow Call Forwarding When Not Answered and Call Forwarding When Unreachable, which redirects calls when you don't pick up a call and when you're out of the network coverage area.

How to Activate and Deactivate Call Forwarding?

Here's how you can activate and deactivate call forwarding using USSD codes on your mobile phone. Keep in mind that you will need different codes for each telecom provider, so if you have two SIMs from Vi and Airtel, you will need to use the correct code for each SIM card.

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

To activate Unconditional Call Forwarding, you can open your phone's dialer and call “21 #”. To deactivate it, users can type “##21#” in the dialer and press the call button. For Call Forwarding When Busy, users can activate it by calling “67 #” and deactivate it with “##67#”. To activate Call Forwarding When Not Answered, the corresponding code is “62 #”. Meanwhile, the deactivation code is “##61#”. Lastly, users can dial “62 #” to activate Call Forwarding When Unreachable, which can be deactivated by calling “##62#”.

Airtel

While Airtel does not allow users to call forwarding of types, you can still redirect all your calls by following these steps.

Like Vi subscribers, Airtel users should also open the Phone app on their handsets. Dial *21 followed by the contact number they want to redirect their calls to, along with the country code. Hit the call button after following the above-mentioned steps. Subscribers will receive a confirmation message or a tone on their primary handset once call forwarding has been successfully activated. How to Use Xbox Cloud Gaming on Mobiles, Laptops, and More To deactivate it, Airtel subscribers can dial ##21# and press the call button. A similar confirmation message or a tone will be sent to their phones.

Jio

Open the Phone app. Type *401 followed by the ten-digit contact number of your choice to redirect all incoming calls. For deactivation, again open the phone app > enter *402 and press the dial button. The same step can be repeated for Call Forwarding on No Reply by typing *403 <ten-digital phone number>. It can be deactivated by dialling *404. For Call Forwarding on Number Busy, users can dial *405 <ten-digit phone number> and deactivate it by calling *406. Lastly, Call Forwarding on Number Not Reachable can be activated by dialling *409 <ten-digit contact number>. Call forwarding can be stopped by calling *410.

BSNL

Open the phone app on your handset. To forward all calls, dial **21** <ten-digital phone number> # OK Enter ##21#OK. To forward calls while you are speaking to Someone else, dial **67* <ten-digital phone number> # OK Enter ##67#OK. To forward calls if you don't answer the incoming calls, enter **61* <ten-digital phone number> #OK Enter ##61#OK. To forward calls if your CellOne phone is switched off or is out of reach, enter **62* <ten-digital phone number> #OK Enter ##62#OK. To cancel all preset conditions, enter ##002#OK.

FAQs

Q. How to deactivate call forwarding using codes?

Type one of the codes mentioned above in your phone's dialer, depending on your TSP.

Q. How many types of call forwarding exist?

TSPs offer at least four types of call forwarding, including for times when you are on another call, when your handset is out of the network coverage area, when you do not wish to receive calls, or when a call is left unanswered.

Q. How to check whether my telecom service provider offers call forwarding service?

You can visit their official website to check whether the company offers call forwarding or not.

Q. Can I redirect incoming calls to any contact number?

Yes. To do the same, simply enter one of the codes followed by the phone number and the country code you wish to forward calls to.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.