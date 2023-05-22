Technology News

TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Purchase Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India

This comes at a time when Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are ramping up their infrastructure of 5G technology across the country.

By ANI | Updated: 22 May 2023 12:09 IST
TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Purchase Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India

Photo Credit: Reuters

BSNL on April 22 launched 4G services in pilot mode in parts of Punjab

Highlights
  • BSNL has started live testing of its 4G services with 135 tower sites
  • Deployment expected to be completed within the next 18 months
  • The shares of TCS were trading 0.70 percent up

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday said a consortium, led by the IT giant, received an advance purchase order valued over Rs. 15,000 crore from the state-run BSNL for the deployment of a fourth-generation mobile (4G) network across India.

This comes at a time when Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are ramping up their infrastructure of 5G technology across the country.

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) on April 22 launched 4G services in pilot mode in parts of Punjab in a run-up to a formal rollout of 4G services. The company has started live testing of its 4G services with 135 tower sites using an indigenous telecom stack.

According to a statement from Tata Group's Tejas Networks Limited released on April 3, it received an order worth Rs. 696 crore from BSNL for the upgradation of its all-India IP-MPLS based Access and Aggregation Network (MAAN).

Tejas Networks, part of the Tata Group, designs and manufactures wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. As a part of this contract, Tejas Networks will supply, install and commission over 13,000 of its 'TJ1400' series of next-generation access and aggregation routers.

Initial supplies and deployment are expected to be completed within the next 18 months, Tejas Networks said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Tejas Networks is an optical, broadband and data networking products company based in India. The company designs develops and sells its products to telecom service providers, internet service providers, utilities, security and government entities in 75 countries.

The shares of TCS were trading 0.70 percent up at Rs. 3,245.05 apiece in morning trade, on Monday.

The shares of Tejas Networks were trading 0.97 percent up at Rs. 648.20 apiece on BSE in morning trade on Monday.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, TCS, India, 4G, 5G
Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped, V29 Lite Design Renders Leaked: All Details
Samsung Galaxy A14 With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Purchase Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Guerrilla Malware Found Preinstalled on Many Android Phones: How it Works
  2. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline, Vivo V29 Lite Design Leaked: See Here
  4. Google Pixel 7a Review: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing?
  5. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  6. iQoo Z7s 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  7. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  9. TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India
  10. BGMI Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Unveil xrOS Along With First Headset; Several Senior Executives Involved in Development: Mark Gurman
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Likely to Launch as Motorola Razr+ in the US: Report
  3. Regulators Employ Old Rules, Creative Thinking to Tackle ChatGPT-Like AI Technology
  4. BGMI Reportedly Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL
  5. Xiaomi Civi 3 Launch Set for May 25; Teased to Get Four Colour Options, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Purchase Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India
  8. Android Phones Preinstalled With Malware That Collects Data, Injects Ads and Drains Battery: Report
  9. Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped, V29 Lite Design Renders Leaked: All Details
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Join Majority Altcoins on Loss-Making Side of Price Chart, Memecoins Trend
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.