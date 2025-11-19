Technology News
English Edition
BSNL’s Rs. 107 prepaid plan reportedly previously offered 35 days of validity.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2025 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL appears to be reducing the validity of its relatively affordable prepaid plans

Highlights
  • BSNL now offers 28 days validity with the Rs. 199 plan
  • BSNL’s Rs. 107 recharge plan offers 3GB of high-speed data
  • The telecom giant has yet to reveal the reason behind the change
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-backed telecom service provider (TSP), has reduced the validity of its Rs. 107 recharge voucher. BSNL's relatively affordable prepaid plan used to offer 35 days of plan validity, which was later shortened to 28 days. Now, the company has further reduced the same to 22 days, while offering the same benefits. Moreover, BSNL appears to be making changes to its other low-cost recharge plans, too. The Rs. 197 recharge, which used to offer 54 days of validity, now offers only 42 days of validity.

BSNL Rs. 107 Prepaid Plan Is Now Valid for 22 Days

BSNL's Quick Recharge webpage has now been updated and the Rs. 107 recharge voucher now only offers 22 days of validity. According to Bajaj Finserv's website, which keeps track of prepaid plans from other TSPs in India as well, the Rs. 107 prepaid plan initially used to come with 35 days of validity. However, the same was recently shortened to 28 days, only to be further reduced by 6 days now.

bsnl rs 107 revised validity inline BSNL Rs. 107 plan

BSNL's Rs. 107 recharge voucher now offers 22 days of validity
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ BSNL

 

However, other benefits, like talktime, data, and SMS quotas, remain unchanged. The state-owned telecom operator's Rs. 107 recharge voucher provides unlimited data. However, customers experience reduced speeds of 40 kbps after consuming 3GB of data. It also offers 200 minutes of free local, STD, and roaming voice calls, including the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) network.

After exhausting the free talktime, subscribers are charged Re 1 per minute for local voice calls, Rs. 1.3 per minute for video calls, and Rs. 2 per minute for STD voice calss. BSNL charges 80p per local SMS and Rs. 1.20 and Rs. 6 per national and international SMS, respectively. Moreover, the data charges are set at 25p per MB of data used after the quota is exhausted.

This comes as BSNL is reducing the validity of its low-cost recharge plans, virtually making customers opt for more expensive prepaid plans to get the desired validity. Earlier this year, in July, the state-owned telecom company reduced the validity of its Rs. 197 plan to 54 days, shortening the same from 70 days. Now, the company has also reduced the validity of the Rs. 197 prepaid plan to 42 days, which includes 300 minutes of voice calls, unlimited high-speed data till 4GB, and free 100 SMS in total.

Further reading: BSNL Rs 107 recharge plan, BSNL prepaid plan, BSNL
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Jio Brings Google's Gemini 3 AI Model to All 5G Unlimited Subscribers: Check Eligibility, Benefits
