BSNL Samman Plan Announced For New Senior Citizen Users: Price, Benefits

BSNL Samman Plan offers 2GB daily data usage, along with unlimited calling.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 October 2025 18:05 IST


Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL will offer six-month BiTV premium subscription with the new Samman plan

  • BSNL Samman Plan has a 365-day validity period
  • BSNL Samman Plan offers a BiTV premium subscription
  • The company will offer a free SIM to new users
BSNL recently revealed its Diwali Bonanza offers for the festive season. As part of the offers, the company announced that it is introducing special tariff discounts and additional benefits with its regular plans for new subscribers. The state-owned telecom service provider (TSP) also introduced a new BSNL Samman Plan for new users aged 60 and above, categorised as senior citizens, with a 365-day validity period. The new plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS text messages per day, and 2GB daily data. This is a limited-time offer, which will be available for purchase till November 18.

BSNL Samman Plan for Senior Citizens Price, Benefits

The new BSNL Samman Plan, also called the Senior Citizen plan, is priced at Rs. 1,812. It has a validity of 365 days, during which the TSP will offer a 2GB daily data quota, 100 SMS text messages, unlimited calling, and a free SIM card. On top of this, people aged 60 and above can also get a six-month BiTV subscription with the BSNL Samman Plan. As mentioned above, the plan will be available till November 18.

Moreover, as part of Diwali Bonanza, BSNL is also offering a 4G plan at Re. 1 for new customers, giving them one month of free “mobile services”. With a 30-day validity period, new BSNL subscribers can get 2GB of 4G data per day, 100 SMS daily quota, along with free SIM card activation, after the mandatory KYC procedure. This is also a limited-time offering, and customers can avail the plan by November 15.

On top of this, the TSP is giving a 5 percent festive benefit on the Rs. 485 and Rs. 1,999 prepaid plans via the Self-care app and BSNL's website. This special Diwali Bonanza offer will also end by November 18. With this, subscribers will be able to avail a 2.5 percent instant discount on the recharge amount. Additionally, BSNL will donate 2.5 percent of the amount towards various “social-service initiatives”.

The government-owned company is also allowing users to avail additional benefits when they gift a recharge to someone. BSNL will give the recipient of the plan a 2.5 percent discount on the total gifted amount till November 18.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav

Comment
