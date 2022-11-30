Technology News
loading

Telcos Seek Regulatory Framework to Levy Usage Charge on OTT Communication Services

COAI says OTT players should pay the TSPs for using the telecom network for providing their OTT services to the customers based on mutual agreement.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 30 November 2022 14:04 IST
Telcos Seek Regulatory Framework to Levy Usage Charge on OTT Communication Services

Photo Credit: Pexels

The DoT has proposed to define OTT players providing call and messaging service as TSPs

Telecom operators industry body Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) has written to the government to set-up a licensing and regulatory framework to charge a 'usage fee' from big Internet-based calling and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Google Duo.

In a letter to Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman last week, the Cellular Operators Association of India Director General SP Kochhar said that charges may be limited based on usage of the network without burdening over-the-top (OTT) players in micro, small and medium enterprise segment.

The Department of Telecom has proposed to define OTT players providing call and messaging service as telecom service providers (TSPs).

COAI said OTT players should pay the TSPs for using the telecom network for providing their OTT services to the customers in a fair and equitable manner by way of an equivalent of 'Usage Charge' on the basis of mutual agreement.

"There may be instances wherein the OTT players and the TSPs may not agree mutually on 'Usage Charge'. If a mutual agreement is not reached, then an appropriate licensing and regulatory framework should be in place which governs the contribution of OTT players towards the creation of network infrastructure," Kochhar said.

He said that the COAI objective is certainly not to discourage the OTT services as indeed they generate massive traffic on the network set-up by the TSPs.

At the same time, these OTTs providers continue to gain massive direct and indirect benefits at the expense of telecom operators.

"Therefore, we believe that these OTTs must reasonably compensate the TSPs for using the network established by the TSPs," Kochhar said.

He said that The European Commission (EU) is advocating for formalising due legislation for OTT Players to share the network investment burden of the telecom players in a proportionate manner.

"The EU continues to express concern that there are big tech companies who generate a lot of data traffic but do not invest towards building infrastructure. Governments of France, Italy and Spain sent a joint paper to the Commission in August 2022, requesting for the swift development of a legislative proposal in this regard," Kochhar said.

COAI said the TSPs will be receiving the revenue from OTTs as part of their telecommunications services rendered which in turn will benefit the government in terms of higher license fee collection from telecom firms on the back of incremental revenue internet calling and messaging apps.

The letter from COAI to DoT is in addition to the comment of the industry on the Draft Telecommunications Bill, Kochhar said.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: COAI, OTT, WhatsApp, Signal, European Commission
India Was Biggest Smartwatch Market Globally in Q3 2022; Apple, Noise Led Respective Segments: Counterpoint
Ripple, Bitcoin Cash Delisted by Coinbase Wallet Due to ‘Low Usage’: Details
Featured video of the day
Dyson's AQ Backpack: A Lab in a Bag

Related Stories

Telcos Seek Regulatory Framework to Levy Usage Charge on OTT Communication Services
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  2. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  3. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Offer Complete Look at Its Design: Report
  4. Realme Pad X Review
  5. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  6. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
  7. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Leaked Renders Show a Brand-New Design: Report
  9. Xiaomi 13 Series to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Watch S2, Buds 4
  10. Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter from App Store
#Latest Stories
  1. PS Plus December Games Tipped to Include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, More
  2. Ripple, Bitcoin Cash Delisted by Coinbase Wallet Due to ‘Low Usage’: Details
  3. Telcos Seek Regulatory Framework to Levy Usage Charge on OTT Communication Services
  4. India Was Biggest Smartwatch Market Globally in Q3 2022; Apple, Noise Led Respective Segments: Counterpoint
  5. YouTube Removes More Than 17 Lakh Videos in India in Q3 2022 for Violating Community Guidelines
  6. Xiaomi 13 Will Outperform iPhone 14 Pro Max in Battery Performance, CEO Claims
  7. iQoo 11 Pro Full Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. WhatsApp Update Allows Users to Include Caption While Forwarding Media on iOS: All Details
  9. The Elephant Whisperers Trailer Shows the Heartwarming Tantrums of an Orphaned, Baby Elephant
  10. TRAI Seeks Public Comment on Caller ID Display for Mobile Phones to Detect Fraudulent Callers, Spam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.