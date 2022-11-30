Technology News
loading

Ripple, Bitcoin Cash Delisted by Coinbase Wallet Due to ‘Low Usage’: Details

Coinbase users will not be able to buy, sell, send or receive these delisted crypto assets via its wallet, starting next year.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 November 2022 14:08 IST
Ripple, Bitcoin Cash Delisted by Coinbase Wallet Due to ‘Low Usage’: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Coinbase's self-custody wallet first arrived as a mobile app in 2017

Highlights
  • Coinbase has been introducing changes in its workings
  • The firm is trying to keep business efficient amid a market slump
  • Crypto community expressed concerns after Ripple was delisted

Coinbase has begun taking drastic steps in order to make its business more efficient, especially during the ongoing slowdown in the crypto market following the downfall of the FTX crypto exchange due to liquidity crunch. In its latest announcement, the exchange said its wallet will no longer support four cryptocurrencies due to low usage. These altcoins are — Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP), Ethereum Classic (ETC), as well as Stellar Lumen (XLM). The Coinbase wallet will end support for these altcoins on December 5, according to the firm.

While XRP has a market cap of over $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,64,880 crore), the individual valuations of BCH, XLM, and ETC hover over the mark of $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,323 crore) each, data by CoinMarketCap showed.

Coinbase, in an announcement posted on November 29, assured the holders of these altcoins that their assets will not be lost even after they are delisted from the list of cryptocurrencies supported by its wallet.

“Any unsupported asset that you hold will still be tied to your address(es) and accessible through your Coinbase Wallet recovery phrase,” the exchange, founded in 2012, noted in the official update.

Coinbase's self-custody wallet first arrived as a mobile app in 2017. It only stores cryptocurrencies that are still supported by the exchange.

Starting next year, Coinbase users will not be able to buy, sell, send or receive these delisted crypto assets via its wallet.

“In order to view or transfer these assets after January 2023, you will need to import your recovery phrase on another non-custodial wallet provider that supports these networks,” the firm added.

The Coinbase Wallet currently supports “thousands of tokens” including all ERC-20 tokens. Stablecoins such as USD Coin and DIA are also supported by the digital wallet.

Coinbase's decision has escalated to become a topic of discussion for the crypto community, concerning messages for the delisted altcoins, especially Ripple, began surfacing on Twitter.

Transaction revenues for Coinbase dropped by 44 percent in Q3 2022, and managed to churn $365.9 million (roughly Rs. 3,022 crore) in revenues.

The figure was almost twice — at $655.2 million (roughly Rs. 5,400 crore) in the second quarter of 2022 between April and June.

The firm, headquartered in San Francisco, US has hence been taking a plethora of decisions to ensure that its users are not exposed to tokens, that may post financial threats, especially now that Coinbase is focussing on international expansion.

The company recently hired senior level executives to lead its teams in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Coinbase Wallet, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Stellar, Ethereum Classic
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Telcos Seek Regulatory Framework to Levy Usage Charge on OTT Communication Services
Featured video of the day
Dyson's AQ Backpack: A Lab in a Bag

Related Stories

Ripple, Bitcoin Cash Delisted by Coinbase Wallet Due to ‘Low Usage’: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  2. Xiaomi 13 Series to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Watch S2, Buds 4
  3. Realme Pad X Review
  4. India Was the Biggest Smartwatch Market Globally in Q3 2022: Counterpoint
  5. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  6. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  7. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Offer Complete Look at Its Design: Report
  8. Tata Said to Be in Talks to Buy Wistron's iPhone Assembly Plant in India
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Leaked Renders Show a Brand-New Design: Report
  10. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. PS Plus December Games Tipped to Include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, More
  2. Ripple, Bitcoin Cash Delisted by Coinbase Wallet Due to ‘Low Usage’: Details
  3. Telcos Seek Regulatory Framework to Levy Usage Charge on OTT Communication Services
  4. India Was Biggest Smartwatch Market Globally in Q3 2022; Apple, Noise Led Respective Segments: Counterpoint
  5. YouTube Removes More Than 17 Lakh Videos in India in Q3 2022 for Violating Community Guidelines
  6. Xiaomi 13 Will Outperform iPhone 14 Pro Max in Battery Performance, CEO Claims
  7. iQoo 11 Pro Full Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. WhatsApp Update Allows Users to Include Caption While Forwarding Media on iOS: All Details
  9. The Elephant Whisperers Trailer Shows the Heartwarming Tantrums of an Orphaned, Baby Elephant
  10. TRAI Seeks Public Comment on Caller ID Display for Mobile Phones to Detect Fraudulent Callers, Spam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.