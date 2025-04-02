Technology News
Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre Helps Reduce Spoofed Calls by 97 Percent, Minister Says

The government has onboarded around 560 organisations on the secure DIP platform to share information related to misuse of telecom resources.

By IANS | Updated: 2 April 2025 19:04 IST
About 560 organisations have been onboarded on DIP

Highlights
  • The DoT is working to curb high numbers of spoof calls
  • DoT's DIP have onboarded 560 central security agencies
  • The system can also block international spoofed calls
To prevent the misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime and financial frauds, the systems deployed by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) have reduced almost 97 per cent incoming spoofed calls, the government said on Wednesday. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has developed an online, secure Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) for sharing of information related to misuse of telecom resources among the stakeholders for prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime and financial frauds.

About 560 organisations have been onboarded on DIP that include central security agencies, 35 state police, telecom service providers (TSPs) and I4C, etc.

“The system to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers was commissioned on 17.10.2024 and it has shown significant results blocking 1.35 crore calls in 24 hours of its launch, after being identified as spoofed,” said Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

As on March 3, calls identified as spoofed and blocked were only 4 lakh so the system has resulted in reduction of almost 97 percent incoming spoofed calls with Indian CLI, he informed.

Matters relating to cyber-crime are under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as per allocation of the business rules.

MHA has established the 14C as an attached office to provide a framework and eco-system for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to deal with cyber-crimes. DoT undertakes efforts to prevent misuse of telecom resources for cyber frauds.

Meanwhile, the minister informed that as of December 2024, out of 6,44,131 villages in country, around 6,25,853 villages are covered with mobile connectivity, including 6,18,968 villages having 4G mobile coverage.

The government is implementing various schemes under Digital Bharat Nidhi for expansion of internet-based telecom connectivity through installation of 4G mobile towers in the rural and remote areas of the country including 4G saturation project which aim to provide coverage in each village of the country.

As of February 2025, 2,14,323 gram panchayats have been made service ready under BharatNet project in the country, said the minister.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Further reading: Telecom, India, Spoof Call, DoT
