HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music have been launched in India as the latest feature phones by Human Mobile Devices (HMD). The new feature phones come in multiple colour options and have a 2,500mAh battery. They are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of music playback on a single charge. They have UPI payment capabilities and sport 2.4-inch QVGA displays. The HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music were first announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025.

HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music Price in India

The HMD 130 Music is priced at Rs. 1,899 in India, whereas the HMD 150 Music has a price tag of Rs. 2,399. The former is available in Blue, Dark Grey, and Red shades, while the latter can be purchased in Light Blue, Purple, and Grey colourways. They can be purchased via retail stores, e-commerce sites, and HMD.com.

HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music Specifications

The HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music run on the S30+​ operating system and sport a 2.4-inch QVGA display. They have 8MB of RAM and 8MB of onboard storage. The inbuilt storage can be expanded up to 32GB via the dedicated microSD card slot. Both phones come with inbuilt UPI payment capabilities. The HMD 150 Music has the scan and pay feature for digital transactions.

For connectivity, the new feature phones offer Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. They have FM radio with wired and wireless mode and an MP3 player. The HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music have dedicated music buttons and include a speaker with 2W audio output. They have FM recording functionality.

The HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music house a 2,500mAh removable battery. The battery is advertised to provide up to 50 hours of music playback and a maximum of 36 days of standby time. The HMD 130 Music has a dual LED flash. HMD is providing a one-year replacement guarantee on both the phones. They have an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

During the launch of the new feature phones, HMD announced it had extended its partnership with the Rajasthan Royals as their official smartphone partner for IPL 2025.