Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music With 2W Speaker, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music With 2W Speaker, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music house a 2,500mAh removable battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 18:03 IST
HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music With 2W Speaker, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music runs on the S30+​ operating system

Highlights
  • HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music have dedicated music buttons
  • New feature phones offer Bluetooth 5.0
  • HMD 130 Music has dual LED flash
Advertisement

HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music have been launched in India as the latest feature phones by Human Mobile Devices (HMD). The new feature phones come in multiple colour options and have a 2,500mAh battery. They are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of music playback on a single charge. They have UPI payment capabilities and sport 2.4-inch QVGA displays. The HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music were first announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025.

HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music Price in India

The HMD 130 Music is priced at Rs. 1,899 in India, whereas the HMD 150 Music has a price tag of Rs. 2,399. The former is available in Blue, Dark Grey, and Red shades, while the latter can be purchased in Light Blue, Purple, and Grey colourways. They can be purchased via retail stores, e-commerce sites, and HMD.com.

HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music Specifications

The HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music run on the S30+​ operating system and sport a 2.4-inch QVGA display. They have 8MB of RAM and 8MB of onboard storage. The inbuilt storage can be expanded up to 32GB via the dedicated microSD card slot. Both phones come with inbuilt UPI payment capabilities. The HMD 150 Music has the scan and pay feature for digital transactions. 

For connectivity, the new feature phones offer Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. They have FM radio with wired and wireless mode and an MP3 player. The HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music have dedicated music buttons and include a speaker with 2W audio output. They have FM recording functionality.

The HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music house a 2,500mAh removable battery. The battery is advertised to provide up to 50 hours of music playback and a maximum of 36 days of standby time. The HMD 130 Music has a dual LED flash. HMD is providing a one-year replacement guarantee on both the phones. They have an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. 

During the launch of the new feature phones, HMD announced it had extended its partnership with the Rajasthan Royals as their official smartphone partner for IPL 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD 130 Music, HMD 130 Music Price in India, HMD 130 Music Specifications, HMD, HMD 150 Music, HMD 150 Music Price in India, HMD 150 Music Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Reportedly See a Limited Launch; May Only Be Available in Two Countries
Windows 11 Insiders Get Access to Quick Machine Recovery Tool That Tackles CrowdStrike-Like Incidents

Related Stories

HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music With 2W Speaker, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leaked Online
  2. Ghibli Effect: ChatGPT Usage Hits Record After Rollout of Viral Feature
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India
  4. Vivo X200s, X200 Ultra, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 April Launch Teased
  5. macOS Sequoia 15.4 Update Fixes Several Flaws, Adds Redesigned Mail App
  6. iQOO Z10X India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  7. Google Pixel 9a Will Get a New Battery Health Management Feature
  8. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G India Launch Date Announced
  9. Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Presentation Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  10. HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music With UPI Support Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Trained AI Models on Copyrighted O'Reilly Media Books, Researchers Claim
  2. Garmin Vivoactive 6 With Smart Wake Alarm, Up to 11 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  3. Google Updating Gmail to Allow Enterprise Users to Send End-to-End Encrypted Emails Across Platforms
  4. HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music With 2W Speaker, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Acer Predator QD-OLED Gaming Monitors With Up to 4K OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Windows 11 Insiders Get Access to Quick Machine Recovery Tool That Tackles CrowdStrike-Like Incidents
  7. Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Now Available on Prime Video: What You Need to Know?
  8. Battleground Reality Show OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Reportedly See a Limited Launch; May Only Be Available in Two Countries
  10. Lava Bold 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »