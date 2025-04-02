Technology News
Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Reportedly See a Limited Launch; May Only Be Available in Two Countries

There’s also new details about the branding of the devices in the two markets.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 16:06 IST
Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Reportedly See a Limited Launch; May Only Be Available in Two Countries

Samsung has yet to announce it first production tri-fold device

Highlights
  • Samsung has plans to launch multi-fold devices in the near future
  • These devices may be of the tri-fold variety that open up into tablets
  • Details about its model numbers have been leaked
Samsung, at its last Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, made it clear that it does have plans to launch a multi-fold device in the near future. With Huawei already in the lead, everyone expects Samsung, the only smartphone brand to mass-produce foldable smartphones globally, to launch something similar or better. Post the announcement there have been reports that such a device will launch alongside the next Galaxy Z Fold series of devices. Currently rumoured to be called the Galaxy G Fold, there's now new details about its model number and more importantly, market availability.

According to SmartPrix, who unearthed the model numbers from the GSM Association database, this upcoming tri-fold device from Samsung will be launched in six to seven months, which suggests a fall launch event. The source claims that Samsung always registers its devices on the GSMA database and that it has managed to pinpoint these models despite Samsung disguising their model numbers with in-house codenames.

Samsung's Galaxy G Fold models reportedly have been spotted with two model numbers – SM-F968N and SM-F9680. As per Samsung's naming tradition, the device's code is basically F968 with the last letter signifying the market it is (or will be) launched in.

SmartPrix states that the ‘N' in SM-F968N, indicates that this model will be launched in Samsung's home-market South Korea. Meanwhile the ‘O' in SM-F9680, hints at the China market. The report also states that Samsung will launch this tri-fold device with the Fold moniker, versus the W moniker used for earlier foldable models launched in China.

As for the launch timeline, the source states that Samsung typically launches its products about six to seven months after its GSMA registration, and so this model which has been given the market name Q7M, is expected to see a launch around October this year. While it is a bit disappointing to see Samsung launching such a device in just two markets, it is indeed good to see some competition in the tri-foldables space. And it's high-time Samsung decided to join the tri-fold space as Huawei recently took its Mate XT Ultimate global.

 

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy G Fold, Samsung Galaxy G Fold tri foldable phone, Samsung Tri Fold
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
USDC-Issuer Circle Plans IPO, Files Paperwork with US SEC: All Details  

Comment

