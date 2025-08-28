Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced targeted relief measures for users in several flood-affected areas in the country. Prepaid, postpaid, and broadband customers impacted by severe weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh will benefit from the telecom operator's latest measures. In these regions, Jio is offering validity extensions for prepaid plans and grace periods for postpaid users nearing their bill due dates. Airtel previously introduced similar relief measures for its users in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Jio Offers Validity Extensions, Free Data, Unlimited Calls to Flood-Hit Customers

In a press release, Jio announced that as part of its relief measures, the operator is automatically extending the validity of expiring plans by three days for both Jio Prepaid Mobile and JioHome subscribers. The company is looking to help customers maintain essential connectivity in flood-affected areas "for accessing emergency services, staying in touch with family, and receiving critical updates."

Meanwhile, Jio mobile network subscribers will receive unlimited voice calls and 2GB of high-speed data per day at no extra cost. At the same time, JioHome users will enjoy an additional three days of benefits from their most recent plan, the company added. Jio will also provide Postpaid Mobile and JioHome customers with a three-day extension on bill payments.

Airtel Extends Similar Benefits to Customers

Airtel, Jio's biggest rival, also announced special relief measures for its customers in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, following severe rains and extreme weather that caused flooding. Prepaid users whose plans expire this week will automatically receive a three-day extension, along with unlimited calls and 1GB of daily data, regardless of whether they recharge during this period.

Airtel's Postpaid and broadband subscribers in the aforementioned affected regions will get a three-day grace period on bill payments to ensure uninterrupted connectivity as well, according to details shared by the telecom operator.