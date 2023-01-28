Technology News
Reliance Jio's mobile subscriber tally stood at 42.28 crore at the end of November.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 January 2023 15:08 IST
Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel cumulatively gained nearly 25 lakh mobile subscribers in November

Highlights
  • Top five service providers constituted over 98 percent market share
  • Total wireless subscribers decreased to 1,143.04 million
  • Vodafone Idea lost 18.27 lakh subscribers during the month in reference

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel cumulatively gained nearly 25 lakh mobile subscribers in November even as troubled Vodafone Idea lost nearly 18.3 lakh customers, according to data by sector regulator TRAI. India's largest telco Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the market adding 14.26 lakh net subscribers in November, whereas Airtel added 10.56 lakh users.

At the end of November 2022, Jio's mobile subscriber tally stood at 42.28 crore, the levels rising from 42.13 crore during the previous month.

Bharti Airtel's subscriber gains pushed up the mobile user count of the Sunil Mittal-led company to 36.60 crore in November.

In sharp contrast, cash-strapped Vodafone Idea lost 18.27 lakh subscribers during the month in reference, tempering its subscriber base to 24.37 crore in November.

As per TRAI data, the total broadband subscribers increased to 82.53 crore at the end of November 2022 with a monthly growth rate of 0.47 percent.

The top five service providers constituted over 98 percent market share at the end of November 2022.

The list included Reliance Jio (43 crore), Bharti Airtel (23 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.3 crore), and BSNL (2.6 crore), amongst others.

As on November 2022, the top five wired broadband service providers were Reliance Jio (73.8 lakh), Bharti Airtel (55.6 lakh), BSNL (40.2 lakh), Atria Convergence Technologies (21.4 lakh) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (11.3 lakh).

The top five wireless broadband service providers were Reliance Jio (42.28 crore), Bharti Airtel (22.5 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.34 crore), BSNL (2.18 crore), and Intech Online (2.3 lakh), according to TRAI's latest subscription data.

Total wireless subscribers decreased to 1,143.04 million at the end of November 2022, from 1,143.63 million at the end of October 2022, sliding 0.05 percent.

"Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.24 percent and -0.39 per cent respectively," it said.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, TRAI, BSNL
