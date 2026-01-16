India's telecom sector has witnessed an accelerated growth in recent years. In just over three years since commercial services were introduced, 5G has gone from a high-profile launch announcement to an everyday reality for hundreds of millions of users. Recent government data and industry reports have highlighted key milestones in the adoption and expansion of next-generation networks, including subscriber numbers, infrastructure rollout, affordability and future forecasts.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) posts, "400 million 5G users & counting… 🇮🇳



With over 400M+ 5G users, India today stands as the world's second-largest 5G subscriber base and among the fastest adopters globally. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM… pic.twitter.com/hiEgokPJEK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2026

As India becomes the world's second-largest 5G base, here are five things you need to know.