OnePlus 15R is expected to launch in India as the rebranded variant of the OnePlus Ace 6T.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 14:19 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15R is rumoured to sport a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15R could be powered by a Snapdragon chip
  • OnePlus 15R might ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
OnePlus 15R will soon be launched globally, and the company has also confirmed that the handset is headed to India. Now, a microsite for the upcoming OnePlus 15R model is live on Amazon, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. This comes soon after a similar microsite for the upcoming handset went live on the OnePlus India website. The OnePlus 15R will be sold in India in at least two colourways. The phone is said to be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which is scheduled to debut in China soon. Moreover, it could be powered by an unreleased Snapdragon 8 series chip.

OnePlus 15R Availability in India, Expected Specifications, Launch Timeline

A dedicated microsite for the OnePlus 15R is now live on Amazon, which confirms that the upcoming smartphone will be sold in India via the e-commerce platform. The microsite does not reveal much about the phone, except for its two possible colour options, while hinting at the design of its rear camera module. The OnePlus 15R is teased to launch in the country in black and green colourways, while featuring a square rear camera module.

Recently, a microsite for the OnePlus 15R went live on the OnePlus India website. The phone appears on both the webpages with the “Power On. Limits Off” tagline, along with the “Coming Soon” message, indicating its imminent launch in the country. Other details about the handset, like the exact launch date, specifications, and price in India, remain under wraps.

oneplus 15r amazon microsite inline OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R is teased to launch soon in India in at least black and green shades
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

As per reports, it could be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which is set to launch in China later this month. However, other leaks suggest that it could also debut globally as the rehashed OnePlus Ace 6, which was launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a dual rear camera unit, alongside the flagship OnePlus 15.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 15R is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which has yet to be launched by Qualcomm. Moreover, it could carry a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone is rumoured to be equipped with a 165Hz refresh rate display. It could also feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

