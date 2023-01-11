Technology News

Energie has a dual battery pack and provides a range of 195 kilometres, while Mobili comes with a range of 110 km.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 January 2023 18:47 IST
Atul Mobili is a passenger vehicle, whereas Energie is a cargo variant

  • Atul Mobili, Energie are integrated with a motor drive from Valeo
  • These vehicles will be launched starting from Punjab, Gujarat, NCR
  • Atul Mobili, Energie are powered by lithium-ion batteries

Atul Auto on Wednesday announced its foray into the electric vehicle space by launching two models at the Auto Expo 2023. Atul Greentech Private Limited (AGPL), a subsidiary of Atul Auto, launched Mobili, a passenger vehicle, and cargo variant Energie.

Both Mobili and Energie are built with industry-leading technology, telematics and Battery Management Systems (BMS), said a statement.

The company has not disclosed the price of the two variants.

Atul Auto Director Vijay Kedia said: "With our new electric additions, we aim to be technology leaders and provide intelligent, data-driven last-mile connectivity. Our advanced processes and infrastructure is the backbone of our business and empowers us to create and deliver world-class products." The new cargo and passenger variants of electric three-wheelers will be launched across the country, starting from Punjab, Gujarat and NCR.

"The two variants will be made available in a phased manner across the country in Atul Auto's dealerships," said Atul Auto.

Energie has a dual battery pack and provides a range of 195km, while Mobili comes with a range of 110km.

"The vehicles are integrated with a motor drive from Valeo, the world leader in 48V drive system, and chargers from leading charging manufacturing company Delta Q," said Atul Auto, adding both the vehicles are powered by lithium-ion batteries.

The company has two manufacturing plants, one in Rajkot and another in Ahmedabad.

AGPL specialises in manufacturing infrastructure and designing solutions for trailblazing last-mile electric mobility components for domestic and export markets.

It is to be noted that India's flagship motor show Auto Expo 2023 kicked off on Wednesday, January 11. Suzuki Motor launched the electric SUV eVX which is slated to hit the market by 2025. The company's Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India is among the major manufacturers participating in the show that has returned after three years. 

