Top Tech 2025: Gadgets 360 Staff’s Favourite Picks of the Year

As 2025 winds down, one tech trend that stands above the rest has to be AI (short for artificial intelligence). Whether it's a device in your pocket, on your desk or integrated into your home, AI has redefined everyday tech to a great extent. Here at Gadgets 360, our core idea is to cut through the hype and simplify tech for our users or in short, tech that truly matters.

At the Gadgets 360 labs, we try not to lose that "kid in a candy store" feeling when a device arrives on our desk. We tested hundreds of devices this year, and now, we've narrowed them down. Here is a list of tech our staff members actually loved and (some) even used.

So, let's get started.

Sheldon Pinto - Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold is finally here. Well, not here in India, but the foldable device many dreamt of when the concept was first seeded in our minds about a decade ago is finally available for purchase and in production. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, while accessible only for those with deep pockets (approx. Rs. 2.2 lakhs), is easily the most practical form of the foldable. Huawei's Mate XT may have been the first to make a production tri-fold device, but it is only available in select markets (sans Google apps), so Samsung's tri-fold will be the first to be officially available in more markets. The foldable can be opened up into a full-size tablet from a slightly chubby phone in a few seconds and comes equipped with hardware that's also available on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Given its underlying hardware, it should be great for productivity on the go, since it is the first Samsung device to have a standalone (desktop-like) DeX interface, letting users use up to 5 apps simultaneously. At 309 grams, it is about 50 grams heavier than a regular phone, but still much lighter than carrying both a phone and a 10-inch tablet. Also, this tablet can fold and slide into your pocket or purse!

David Delima - OnePlus 13s

I liked the OnePlus 13s (Review) for its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which handled heavy games and multitasking effortlessly, as well as the 6.32-inch OLED panel. After months of using a handset with a taller screen, the OnePlus 13s's smaller footprint felt comfortable in my hand. I didn't have any issues with battery life, as the phone delivered at least a day and a half of battery life on a single charge, and I had no complaints with the phone's 80W charger. I also liked how clean OxygenOS 15 was, with few third-party apps, and while I did miss the alert slider, the Plus Key was handy for quick shortcuts. A few things I didn't like about the phone included the lack of an ultrawide camera and the underwhelming performance of the 2× telephoto camera in low-light scenarios. I also missed support for wireless charging that is available on other phones in this price segment, which feels like a compromise for the phone's compact design.

Harpreet Singh - MacBook Air M4

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is my favourite tech pick of 2025 for one simple reason: it truly helps me get things done. The M4 chip feels effortlessly quick, powering through everyday work and light creative tasks while staying cool and completely silent. What surprised me most was the battery life. It helps me get through long workdays (and power cuts), the display is sharp and vibrant, and the whole experience feels just about perfect. Coming from my old MacBook Pro (late 2016), the jump has been huge, and this is the first laptop in years that actually makes my day-to-day work feel easier.

Manas Mitul - Nintendo Switch 2

Technological innovation has plateaued on the hardware front. All phones are rectangular slabs of black glass. Most devices have settled into a familiar design language. That seems to be the case with gaming, too. Nintendo Switch 2 came out this year, looking pretty much the same as the original Switch, just a bit bigger, sleeker, and blacker. But even though the Switch 2, with all its new bells and whistles, seems like an iterative follow-up to one of the most successful consoles of all time, it's my pick for the gadget of the year. As a Nintendo Switch owner, I've been looking forward to getting my hands on the Switch 2, playing Donkey Kong Bananza, and trying out AAA games on the go. Switch 2 has a long way to go to live up to the legacy of the original Switch, but it has had a flying start — over 10 million units sold already. The Switch successor may not be the most impressive or innovative, but it proves that consistency is often key.

Dhruv Raghav - iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 series was launched in the global markets, including India, in September. While the Pro models are usually the showstoppers, this year was different. The Cupertino tech giant finally decided to bring what most Apple fans, including me, have been waiting for: a 120Hz Pro Motion display on the standard iPhone 17 model. While this was the first time Apple brought a “Pro” feature to a non-Pro iPhone, the company also doubled the built-in storage on the base variant, making it the most value-for-money deal among competitors. Another interesting upgrade this year for me was the new 18-megapixel selfie camera with Centre Stage, which further bridges the gap between the Pro and the vanilla model.

Shaurya Tomer - JBL Tour Pro 3

The JBL Tour Pro 3 is one of the few products I believe is a bold statement in today's market, something that pushes the TWS category forward. It banks on delivering excellent audio quality and a Smart Charging Case that feels more futuristic than gimmicky. While there are a few caveats, such as the case being bulkier than I'd prefer and a high price tag, the vast range of features on offer overshadows its shortcomings. For me, the Tour Pro 3 represents what TWS earbuds should aim for — innovation without compromising the essentials.

Rohan Pal - Asus ROG Xbox Ally X

For me, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is one of my favourite tech products of 2025. For me, the ROG Xbox Ally X brings the much-needed breakthrough in the gaming handhelds for 2025. Not only does the gaming handheld bring a redesigned chassis, Xbox-styled controllers, and a textured finish that fits naturally in your hands. Moreover, the device is loaded with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor that delivers decent results while playing different genres of games. And most importantly, you can download games from other stores like Steam, Epic Store, Battle.net, and more. The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X also makes it more interesting with Xbox Cloud Gaming, so you can easily play games without worrying about hardware requirements or a heavy install. All you need is an active, stable internet connection, making it the perfect gaming handheld for on-the-go gaming sessions.

Sucharita Ganguly - Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony's WH-1000XM6 feels like a proper comeback upgrade for the brand's most loved noise-cancelling headphones. The foldable hinge is back, the case is slimmer with a magnetic flap, and the whole setup is far more travel-friendly than the Sony WH-1000XM5. Comfort remains a strong point, with plush earpads and a well-balanced fit that work well for long listening sessions. The XM6 Review keeps Sony's punchy bass but adds better balance, cleaner mids, and sharper detail. You also get a powerful 10-band equaliser to fine-tune everything exactly how you like it. Noise cancellation is excellent, thanks to the new QN3 chip and 12 microphones, making traffic and chatter fade away. With up to 45 hours of battery life, loads of smart features, and a launch price of Rs. 39,990, the WH-1000XM6 stands out as one of the most exciting premium headphone options right now.

Nithya P Nair - Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Smartphones with a thin build have moved from experimental devices to a mainstream trend in 2025, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched to lead the charge of this evolution, with the limitations of an early model. This model is known for its sleek design and has marked a shift in Samsung's flagship approach. It has a 5.8mm profile, a 163g build, and uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. To impress the masses, the Galaxy S25 Edge features a titanium frame, Galaxy AI integration, a 200-megapixel rear camera, and an IP68 rating. It has many flaws, primarily attributed to its slim build. It faces criticism for the battery life. However, it sparked a new trend and is positioned as a competitor to the iPhone Air with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,999.

Akash Dutta - Google Pixel Buds 2a

Google Pixel Buds 2a is the company's second-ever non-flagship TWS earbuds, and for a long time, as a JBL user, these have been a revelation this year. The tech giant has packed the earphones with features, such as fast pairing, multipoint connectivity, audio switching, spatial audio, and decent ANC performance within premium-looking earbuds and a small yet aesthetic case. The sound profile is also quite balanced, which is an entirely different experience compared to what Indian users typically get in this price range. It is not very bass-heavy, which might be a dealbreaker for some, but it is not till you have experienced the instrument separation, clear vocals, and controlled mids that you realise what you have been missing.

Ketan Pratap - AirPods Pro 3

Just when my AirPods Pro (second-generation) were about to give up on me, Apple introduced the all-new AirPods Pro 3 this year alongside the new iPhones. While the reviews that dropped were largely positive, I made the purchase decision while watching the Apple keynote in September.

For someone who has been using AirPods Pro 2 for almost 3 years, the Pro 3 was a clear choice, but fortunately, the upgrades were even bigger. An improved sound, fit, built-in heart rate sensors and much more made it a no-brainer. At Rs. 25,900, the AirPods Pro 3 is my device pick of 2025.