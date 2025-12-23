Best IEMs Under Rs 5,000: KZ Vader, 7Hz x Crinacle Zero 2 and More

The sub-Rs. 5,000 segment has become one of the most competitive spaces in the personal audio market, offering options that were once limited to much higher price brackets. In-ear monitors in this range now focus on better driver technology, improved tuning, and more durable designs, making them suitable not just for casual listening but also for enthusiasts exploring high-quality audio for the first time. Brands are increasingly prioritising sound balance, clarity, and build quality, while also offering detachable cables, better materials, and compatibility with a wide range of devices.

Best IEMs Under Rs 5,000 in India

For Indian buyers, this price bracket is especially appealing because it delivers strong value without demanding specialised audio gear. Many of these IEMs work well straight from smartphones and laptops, while also scaling up when paired with DACs or better sources. From single dynamic drivers tuned for natural sound to hybrid and multi-driver setups focused on detail and separation, users now have more choices than ever.

This list highlights some of the best IEMs available in India under Rs. 5,000, covering different sound signatures and design approaches. Whether you prioritise clarity, bass response, comfort, or long-term durability, these models stand out for offering a strong balance of performance, features, and pricing in an increasingly crowded segment.

Simgot EW200

Simgot EW200 in-ear monitor, featuring a dynamic driver design, uses a dual-magnetic circuit with a dual-cavity structure, supported by N52-grade magnets. According to the company, this setup improves dynamic range, transient response, and frequency coverage. The EW200 also debuts Simgot's SCP diaphragm, which combines elements of DLC and LCP materials. The hybrid diaphragm uses a polymer film with a silicon coating applied through a dual-sided sputtering process, aiming to deliver controlled bass, clear mid-range performance, and extended high frequencies.

In terms of design, the Simgot EW200 comes with a precision-machined alloy shell finished in silver, intended to reduce unwanted internal resonances. The earphones include a detachable cable made from oxygen-free copper and use a 0.78mm two-pin connector for easy replacement or upgrades. Simgot says the reinforced dual-pin socket improves long-term durability, while the overall tuning is designed to maintain vocal clarity and instrument separation across different genres.

Key Specifications

Driver Configuration: 10mm dual-magnetic circuit, dual-cavity dynamic driver

Diaphragm: Double-sided vapour-deposited silicon crystal diaphragm

Impedance: 16Ω ±15 percent at 1kHz

Sensitivity: 126dB/Vrms at 1kHz

Frequency Response: 10Hz–50kHz

Effective Frequency Range: 20Hz–20kHz

Connector: 0.78mm 2-pin

Plug Type: 3.5mm single-ended

Cable: High-purity silver-plated OFC cable

Detachable Cable: Yes

Microphone: Not available

Wearing Style: In-ear

Compatibility: Universal

Simgot EW200 Price in India

Despite an MRP of Rs. 4,999, the Simgot EW200 IEM is currently available for purchase in India at Rs. 4,390.

KZ Vader

KZ Vader wired in-ear monitors come with a focus on multi-driver sound tuning and user-adjustable audio control. The earphones are available in a high-resolution version and use a triple dynamic driver setup, with three 8mm drivers in each ear assigned to different frequency ranges. KZ says this design improves frequency separation and reduces distortion compared to single-driver earphones. The Vader also uses KZ's in-house developed 8mm super-linear dynamic driver technology and is tuned using speaker-style crossover principles.

The KZ Vader includes electronic filters that allow users to adjust the sound profile more precisely than traditional acoustic filters. The earphones ship with a detachable silver-plated cable featuring a 0.75mm two-pin connector and a 3.5mm plug. An in-line microphone is built into the cable for voice calls. The overall design aims to deliver a balanced sound signature while keeping the earphones compact and lightweight.

Key Specifications

Earphones type: 3DD IEM

Frequency range: 20Hz–40,000Hz

Impedance: 15–20Ω

Sensitivity: 101–103dB

Pin type: 0.75mm

Plug type: 3.5mm

Cable length: 120cm

Cable type: Silver-plated

Wearing type: In-ear

KZ Vader Price in India

The KZ Vader IEM is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 3,449, down from its listed price of Rs. 3,999.

KZ ZSN Pro (With Mic)

KZ ZSN Pro is an updated version of the ZSN earphones, featuring a hybrid driver setup. The earphones combine a 10mm dynamic driver with a customised 30095 balanced armature, managed through an electronic crossover for clearer separation of frequencies. KZ says this configuration is designed to deliver stronger low-frequency output while maintaining detail across mids and highs, compared to the previous model.

In terms of build, the KZ ZSN Pro uses a metal and resin housing, with a zinc alloy faceplate and a resin shell. The earphones feature an upgraded 0.75mm two-pin detachable cable with added slot protection to improve durability and allow easy replacement, including compatibility with Bluetooth cables. The design follows an ergonomic shape for a stable fit and offers passive noise reduction of up to 26dB. The ZSN Pro ships with a one-year warranty and customer support.

Key Specifications

Sensitivity: 112dB

Impedance: 24Ω

Frequency range: 7Hz–40,000Hz

Plug type: 3.5mm

Pin type: 0.75mm

Wear type: Earhook

Weight: 29±3g

Cable length: 125±5cm

Control button: Standard, with microphone

KZ ZSN Pro (With Mic) Price in India

On Amazon, the price of the KZ ZSN Pro with mic is currently set at Rs. 3,083 in India.

Headphone Zone X Tangzu Wan'er S.G 2

Headphone Zone's collaboration with Tangzu has resulted in the Headphone Zone x Tangzu Wan'er S.G. 2 in India. The limited-edition in-ear monitors are said to be designed specifically for the Indian audiophile market and build on the earlier Wan'er collaboration. The model features a new 10mm dynamic driver with a PET diaphragm and an updated driver structure, which the company says improves control, reduces distortion, and delivers a more natural sound presentation. The earphones are tuned for an engaging and balanced listening experience.

The Wan'er S.G. 2 is offered in two variants, including a 3.5mm version aimed at users who prefer pairing with an external DAC, and a USB Type-C version designed for direct smartphone use without additional accessories. Both variants include an in-line microphone and remote for calls and controls. The earphones feature ergonomically shaped shells and ship with multiple ear tip options, including three pairs of Sancai tips and three pairs of standard tips, to ensure a comfortable fit and proper sound isolation.

Key Specifications

Driver: Single 10mm PET dynamic driver

Impedance: 19 ohms at 1kHz ±20 percent

Sensitivity: 113.5dB at 1kHz

Frequency response: 20Hz–20kHz

Distortion: Below 0.5 percent

Connector: 0.78mm 2-pin

Plug: 3.5mm single-ended

Microphone: Yes

Wearing style: In-ear

Cable: Silver-plated oxygen-free copper, 1.2m ±5 percent

Headphone Zone X Tangzu Wan'er S.G 2 Price in India

The Headphone Zone X Tangzu Wan'er S.G 2 IEM is priced at Rs. 2,399 in India, but it can currently be bought at Rs. 2,290.

7Hz x Crinacle Zero 2

7Hz has made the Salnotes Zero:2 in collaboration with audio reviewer Crinacle, building on the success of the original Zero budget in-ear monitors. The Zero:2 uses a newly developed 10mm dual-cavity dynamic driver with a PU and metal composite diaphragm, which is designed to improve driver control and overall tonal accuracy.

According to 7Hz, the Zero:2 features a revised sound signature with slightly increased bass output compared to the original model, while maintaining a balanced midrange and clear treble response. The earphones also ship with an upgraded detachable cable made from silver-plated oxygen-free copper, intended to improve signal transmission and durability.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 10mm dynamic driver

Microphone: Not available

Wired connectivity: 3.5mm single-ended

Pin type: Detachable 0.78mm 2-pin

Impedance: Above 32 ohms

Sensitivity: 108dB/V at 1kHz

Frequency response range: 10Hz–20kHz

Total harmonic distortion: Below 1% at 1kHz

Compatibility: Universal

Wearing style: In-ear

Detachable cable: Yes

Cable: High-purity oxygen-free copper

7Hz x Crinacle Zero 2 Price in India

The 7Hz x Crinacle Zero 2 costs Rs. 2,740 in India, and it is available to purchase via Amazon.

