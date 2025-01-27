Technology News
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Over $100,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Show Bearish Momentum 

BTC is trading at $100,423 (roughly Rs. 86.7 lakh) on international exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 January 2025 13:45 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Over $100,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Show Bearish Momentum 

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The crypto market cap presently stands at $3.45 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,98,01,007 crore) 

Highlights
  • Shiba Inu, Stellar saw losses 
  • Litecoin and Polkadot prices also tumbled
  • Augur and Bitcoin Hedge reflected small gains 
The cryptocurrency chart reflected more losses than gains on Monday, January 27. Bitcoin dipped by 4.53 percent on international exchanges to trade at $100,423 (roughly Rs. 86.7 lakh), data by CoinMarketCap showed. On Indian exchanges like BuyUcoin, meanwhile, BTC incurred losses of over three percent to trade at the price point of $101,658 (roughly Rs. 87.7 lakh). According to market analysts, BTC's struggle is presently oscillating between optimism and uncertainty ahead of US' interest rate decision slated for later this week.

Explaining the decline in Bitcoin's prices, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360, “All eyes however will be on FOMC's interest rate decision this Wednesday where the Federal Reserve is expected to pause interest rate cuts given the economic data in past comments from the committee members, with Trump demanding for lower rates - there is an outside chance of another rate cut, which can be very bullish for the overall markets.”

Ether joined Bitcoin on the loss-making side of the price chart on Monday. On global exchanges, ETH dropped in price by 5.79 percent to trade at $3,154 (roughly Rs. 2.72 lakh). Meanwhile on Indian platforms, the asset reflected price dips of around four percent to trade at $3,190 (roughly Rs. 2.75 lakh).

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed most cryptocurrency prices declining on Monday.

These include Solana, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, and Polkadot.

Shiba Inu, Uniswap, and Litecoin also registered losses.

The crypto market cap dipped by 4.72 percent in the last 24 hours, as well. The valuation of the sector currently stands at $3.45 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,98,01,007 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Only a handful of cryptocurrencies retained minor gains on Monday. These include Leo, Tether, and Iota.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Ola Joins Uber, Denies Implementing Differential Pricing for iPhone, Android in India

