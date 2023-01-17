Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is currently ongoing with great deals and offers available on a wide range of products. Amazon is also offering an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 to SBI card holders. Here, we have picked out some of the best deals currently available on smart TVs priced under Rs. 50,000. Customers can enjoy the benefit of up to 65 percent discount on smart TVs from popular brands like Samsung, Redmi, Sony, OnePlus, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 50,000

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo 55 inches (Rs. 46,990)

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo with a 55-inch LED screen is currently available for a discounted price of Rs. 46,990. Customers can benefit from the additional exchange offer discount, which can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 5,760. This smart TV sports a bezel-less design and comes with HDR 10+ support. It comes with popular streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

Buy now at: Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 70,900)

LG UQ75 55 (Rs. 45,990)

The LG UQ75 55 smart TV has received a 43 percent discount, which has reduced its price to Rs. 45,990. The available exchange offer can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 6,760. This 55-inch smart TV runs on the LG WebOS operating system. It is equipped with 20W stereo speakers and comes with a Virtual Surround 5.1 feature.

Buy now at: Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 79,990)

Sony Bravia KD-43X74K (Rs. 43,490)

If you are looking for a 43-inch smart TV, then you can check out the Sony Bravia KD-43X74K. A 38 percent discount during the ongoing Amazon sale has reduced its price to Rs. 43,490. Its 4K X-Reality Pro technology can upscale lower-resolution images closer to 4K. It runs on Google TV with a built-in Chromecast and offers access to Google Play.

Buy now at: Rs. 43,490 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro (Rs. 32,999)

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro runs on Android TV with access to Google Assistant and Google Play. It also features a built-in Chromecast. You can get your hands on this 50-inch smart TV for a discounted price of Rs. 32,999. You can also benefit from the exchange offer discount, which can reduce its cost by up to Rs. 2,200.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 45,999)

Redmi Smart TV X43 (Rs. 23,999)

Amazon is currently offering the Redmi Smart TV X43 for a reduced price of Rs. 23,999 with an additional exchange offer providing up to Rs. 2,200 discount. This smart TV gets a 4K LED panel with HDR10+ support. Running on Android TV 10, it comes with PatchWall 4 interface and a built-in Chromecast.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999)

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32 (Rs. 12,499)

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32 runs on Android TV 11 with integrated PatchWall, Universal Search, and over 300 free live channels. It features an HD Ready LED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. This smart TV is equipped with 20W speakers enhanced by Dolby Audio.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,499 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

