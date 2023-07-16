Technology News
  Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on TV Sets Under Rs. 15,000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on TV Sets Under Rs. 15,000

During the weekend-special Prime Day Sale 2023, Amazon is showering discounts on TV sets under Rs. 15,000.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2023 03:35 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on TV Sets Under Rs. 15,000

Prime Day Sale 2023 is only accessible to Amazon Prime members

Highlights
  • The two-day sale is providing price cuts on a variety of products
  • Karbonn is offering great off on Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV
  • Sansui is offering its 32-inch Smart LED TV at just Rs. 10,390

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is ongoing and today is the last day to get your hands on some of the best deals and discounts. The two-day sale is providing price cuts on a variety of products, including electronic devices. As the sale will now be live for only less than 24 hours, interested buyers can hurry to purchase products at some of the best all-time deals. It is to be noted that the Prime Day Sale 2023 is only accessible to the Amazon Prime members. Non-Prime members can be a part of the ongoing sale by either taking a month-long free trial for first-time users, or by getting a Prime membership.

If purchasing a TV under a budget was pending on your purchase list for a long time, this might be the right time to get one. During the weekend-special Prime Day Sale 2023, Amazon is showering discounts on TV sets under Rs. 15,000. To help you further, we have curated a list of some of the available options.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best deals on TV sets under Rs. 15,000

Karbonn Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV

For a budget under Rs. 10,000, Karbonn is offering great options on its Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV, which comes in 24-inch and 32-inch LED screen display sizes. It offers a refresh rate of 60Hz. Some of the key features of the TV set are dynamic contrast, high brightness, wide viewing angle, and built-in speaker. For connectivity, it can support USB and HDMI.

Buy now at: 24-inch: Rs. 6,490 (MRP Rs. 11,990); 32-inch: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 16,990)

Beston HD Ready Smart LED TV

Another great offer, retailed under Rs. 10,00 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, is the Boston HD Ready Smart LED TV. It provides streaming support for Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and other OTT platforms. The 32-inch display screen provides a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with ThinQ AI voice assistant, intelligent edit, wide viewing angle, and built-in speakers. The Smart TV also gets 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,500 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

VW Premium Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is offering a 52 percent on the 24-inch VW Premium Series HD Ready LED TV, which originally is priced at Rs. 11,499. Some of the key features of the TV are optimum range remote, wide colour gamut, and eco display. It gets an HDMI port and two USB ports for connecting devices to the TV. The 32-inch screen size of the same TV is also under Rs. 15,000.

Buy now at: 24-inch: Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 11,499); 32-inch: Rs. 6,799 (MRP Rs. 13,499)

Sansui HD Ready Smart LED TV

Sansui is offering its 32-inch Smart LED TV this Prime Day Sale at just Rs. 10,390. It gets internet support for major streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and SonyLiv. This smart TV gets two HDMI ports and two USB ports, in addition to one RF port, WiFi direct, and two AV Inputs. It comes equipped with a quad-core A53 1.5GHz processor, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,390 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Onida HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Another smart TV under Rs. 15,000 during the ongoing sale is being offered by Onida, with a 32-inch display screen. Being a smart TV, it provides support for internet streaming services. With a built-in Fire TV and voice remote with Alexa support, the device provides chance to set up as many as six personalised user profiles. The smart TV is powered by a 2.0GHz multi-core processor, along with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 24,990)

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, Prime Day Sale 2023, Prime Day 2023 sale, Sale offers, Amazon Prime Day 2023, Prime Day 2023, HD TV
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on TV Sets Under Rs. 15,000
