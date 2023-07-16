Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is ongoing and today is the last day to get your hands on some of the best deals and discounts. The two-day sale is providing price cuts on a variety of products, including electronic devices. As the sale will now be live for only less than 24 hours, interested buyers can hurry to purchase products at some of the best all-time deals. It is to be noted that the Prime Day Sale 2023 is only accessible to the Amazon Prime members. Non-Prime members can be a part of the ongoing sale by either taking a month-long free trial for first-time users, or by getting a Prime membership.

If purchasing a TV under a budget was pending on your purchase list for a long time, this might be the right time to get one. During the weekend-special Prime Day Sale 2023, Amazon is showering discounts on TV sets under Rs. 15,000. To help you further, we have curated a list of some of the available options.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best deals on TV sets under Rs. 15,000

For a budget under Rs. 10,000, Karbonn is offering great options on its Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV, which comes in 24-inch and 32-inch LED screen display sizes. It offers a refresh rate of 60Hz. Some of the key features of the TV set are dynamic contrast, high brightness, wide viewing angle, and built-in speaker. For connectivity, it can support USB and HDMI.

Buy now at: 24-inch: Rs. 6,490 (MRP Rs. 11,990); 32-inch: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 16,990)

Another great offer, retailed under Rs. 10,00 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, is the Boston HD Ready Smart LED TV. It provides streaming support for Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and other OTT platforms. The 32-inch display screen provides a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with ThinQ AI voice assistant, intelligent edit, wide viewing angle, and built-in speakers. The Smart TV also gets 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,500 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is offering a 52 percent on the 24-inch VW Premium Series HD Ready LED TV, which originally is priced at Rs. 11,499. Some of the key features of the TV are optimum range remote, wide colour gamut, and eco display. It gets an HDMI port and two USB ports for connecting devices to the TV. The 32-inch screen size of the same TV is also under Rs. 15,000.

Buy now at: 24-inch: Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 11,499); 32-inch: Rs. 6,799 (MRP Rs. 13,499)

Sansui is offering its 32-inch Smart LED TV this Prime Day Sale at just Rs. 10,390. It gets internet support for major streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and SonyLiv. This smart TV gets two HDMI ports and two USB ports, in addition to one RF port, WiFi direct, and two AV Inputs. It comes equipped with a quad-core A53 1.5GHz processor, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,390 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Another smart TV under Rs. 15,000 during the ongoing sale is being offered by Onida, with a 32-inch display screen. Being a smart TV, it provides support for internet streaming services. With a built-in Fire TV and voice remote with Alexa support, the device provides chance to set up as many as six personalised user profiles. The smart TV is powered by a 2.0GHz multi-core processor, along with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 24,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.