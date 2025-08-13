Flipkart Freedom Sale kicked off as the platform's second Independence Day-themed sale this month on Wednesday (August 13). The new sale event shares the same name as the earlier event, held from August 1 to 8. As part of the ongoing Flipkart Freedom Day Sale, smart TV prices have seen notable drops. Customers can grab deals and offers on popular models from leading brands including Samsung, Sony, LG, Motorola, and Xiaomi.

If you're in the market for a smart TV, the Flipkart Freedom Sale has some attractive offers across different price segments. Samsung's high-end 98-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV is now available at Rs. 4,71,490, down from its original price of Rs. 4,79,990. On the budget end, Acer's 40-inch Pro Series smart TV is listed at Rs. 16,999, instead of the MRP of Rs. 37,999.

Flipkart has teamed up with Canara Bank, HSBC, and Yes Bank to provide instant discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on card purchases. Exchange offers are also available for those looking to upgrade their smart TVs. Some products are listed with no-cost EMI offers and payment-based offers. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can avail of additional cashback.

Here Are Some of the Top Smart TV Deals Available During the Flipkart Freedom Sale

