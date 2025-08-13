Technology News
English Edition
  Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Discounts on Smart TVs From Samsung, LG, Sony, and More

Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Discounts on Smart TVs From Samsung, LG, Sony, and More

Flipkart has teamed up with Canara Bank, HSBC, and Yes Bank to provide instant discounts of up to Rs. 5,000.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2025 14:16 IST
Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Discounts on Smart TVs From Samsung, LG, Sony, and More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Customers can avail exchange discounts during the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025

Highlights
  • Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is currently live in India
  • Flipkart held a discount sale from August 1 to 8
  • Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 brings EMI offers and exchange discounts
Flipkart Freedom Sale kicked off as the platform's second Independence Day-themed sale this month on Wednesday (August 13). The new sale event shares the same name as the earlier event, held from August 1 to 8. As part of the ongoing Flipkart Freedom Day Sale, smart TV prices have seen notable drops. Customers can grab deals and offers on popular models from leading brands including Samsung, Sony, LG, Motorola, and Xiaomi. 

If you're in the market for a smart TV, the Flipkart Freedom Sale has some attractive offers across different price segments. Samsung's high-end 98-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV is now available at Rs. 4,71,490, down from its original price of Rs. 4,79,990. On the budget end, Acer's 40-inch Pro Series smart TV is listed at Rs. 16,999, instead of the MRP of Rs. 37,999.

Flipkart has teamed up with Canara Bank, HSBC, and Yes Bank to provide instant discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on card purchases. Exchange offers are also available for those looking to upgrade their smart TVs. Some products are listed with no-cost EMI offers and payment-based offers. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can avail of additional cashback.

Here Are Some of the Top Smart TV Deals Available During the Flipkart Freedom Sale

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Sony Bravia 2  55-inch Ultra HD LED TV (K-55S25B)  Rs. 99,900 Rs. 52,715 Buy Here
Samsung Crystal 4K Vision Pro 43-inch TV (UA43DUE76AKLXL) Rs. 69,815 Rs. 29,915 Buy Here
LG 43-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV (43UR7500PSC) Rs. 49,990 Rs. 29,421 Buy Here
Motorola 55-inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) TV (55UHDGQMVSAQ) Rs. 64,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Here
Mi X Pro CineMagiQLED 55-inch (L55MB-APIN) Rs. 69,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Here
Realme TechLife 55-inch QLED Ultra HD TV (55UHDGQRVSAQ) Rs. 70,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Here
Samsung 98-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV  (UA98DU9000UXXL) Rs. 4,79,990 Rs. 4,71,490 Buy Here
Acer Pro Series 40-inch Full HD LED Smart Google TV (AR40FDIGU2841AT) Rs. 37,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Here
Sony Bravia 2 65-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (K-65S25B) Rs. 1,39,900 Rs. 69,815 Buy Here
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Discounts on Smart TVs From Samsung, LG, Sony, and More
