The smart TV segment in India is changing rapidly, with people's preferences shifting from big screen size to technology. We had an exclusive conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, founder of SPPL, a company catering to this segment. Ankit Sharma from Gadgets 360 got a chance to sit down with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO/Director of Super Plastronics Limited (SPPL). Under his leadership, SPPL launched four brands in India: Kodak TV, Thomson, White Westinghouse, and Blaupunkt TV. We also gathered information from Avneet about the company's plans and the changes occurring in the sector and consumer behaviour. Some responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.

In Picture: SPPL's Founder Avneet Singh Marwah

Q- What inspired SPPL to enter the consumer electronics industry, and how has the company evolved over the years? Additionally, what are the company's future expansion plans?

Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL) established in 1990. Our company started as a plastic injection molding business and later expanded into manufacturing CRT, LCD and LED TVs. We then ventured into consumer durable products, including large domestic appliances like washing machines, air coolers, and air conditioners. As product penetration increased in India, we began investing in these categories. Currently, we manufacture Google TVs, offering a range of models from 32 inches to 75 inches, and even 86 inches. Additionally, our portfolio includes products like air coolers, washing machines, air conditioners, and speakers. We hold licenses for foreign brands such as Kodak, Thomson, Blaupunkt, Westinghouse, and White-Westinghouse in India and sell our products under these brands. In terms of expansion, we are investing in more manufacturing facilities in India, with a new plant set to open soon in Hapur. Apart from this, we also plan to enter foreign markets in the next five years.

Q- India is a highly competitive market, with many large Chinese smartphone companies shutting down their smart TV businesses. You sell TVs under four brands—what is the secret to your success that others couldn't match?

I believe the companies that shut down their smart TV businesses in India lagged behind in understanding consumer behavior. They may be strong players in the smartphone segment, but the smart TV segment is completely different. One prominent smartphone brand entered India as a premium brand but later started launching lower-end TVs, which diluted the brand identity of their TV products. First and foremost, we must understand that TVs and smart TVs are two distinct segments. The mobile market is valued at $350 million, while the TV market is around 12 to $15 million. Both require different strategies. Many large companies combined their TV and mobile businesses, which led to losses as they couldn't comprehend the ROI in the TV segment.

Furthermore, a key reason for their struggle was the lack of investment in infrastructure. Their focus remained primarily on mobile. TV is a volumetric product, requiring investments in several areas such as logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, and after-sales service. You have to provide service in over 19,000 pin codes. In this context, the entire ecosystem has shifted. These companies tried to merge this ecosystem, but it did not prove successful. We, on the other hand, wanted to increase competition in India, which is why we brought multiple smart TV brands to the market, and they are performing well. We will continue to make significant investments in infrastructure, and this is key to our success.

Q- How do you see the future of the smart TV market in India evolving over the next 3-5 years, and what trends are emerging in the industry that SPPL plans to capitalize on?

The biggest change in the smart TV segment is that consumers now prefer larger screen sizes. In the future, the 55-inch size will become the entry-level standard, replacing the current 43-inch, which was previously 32 inches. In developed countries, the average TV size is 75 inches. Another change is the focus on advanced technologies such as Dolby, DTS, and sound innovations. Urban consumers are increasingly prioritizing quality, leading to investments in larger screen sizes and superior technology. We are also focusing on this trend. Additionally, more people are purchasing TVs on EMI, which allows them to adopt advanced technologies.

Q- In 2024, you launched speakers in the market under the Thomson brand. What has been the consumer response in that category?

We have received a good response from consumers for the speaker. Although the timing of the launch was challenging, as we introduced it during the peak of the festive season when other companies were aggressive on pricing, we believe launching a bit earlier would have been better. However, we have big plans for the speaker category and will be introducing many more products in the future.

Q- Do you think affordable projectors can replace or hinder the growth of smart TV sales? Do you have any plans to enter this segment?

Televisions and projectors cater to different markets, so it is unlikely that projectors will replace TVs in the future. The technology of both is distinct. Just as tablets did not impact mobile sales, projectors and TVs each have their own market. Both segments will continue to grow, but they will not replace each other. While there are many high-quality projectors available, each offers a different viewing experience. Additionally, projectors require a white background or wall, which is not needed for TVs. Due to rising real estate prices, many people still live in small homes, making projectors a challenge for such spaces.

Q- What would you request from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in next year's budget?

My request to the Finance Minister is to reduce the GST on TVs from 28 percent to 18 percent. TVs are not luxury products, so a 28 percent GST doesn't make sense. Additionally, the ease of doing business at the ground level needs improvement. Despite the one-window clearance, many approvals are still required, which is time-consuming. The Finance Minister should focus on boosting consumer sentiment, rather than offering freebies.