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Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series (2026) Launched in India With 4K Display, 34W Quad Speaker Unit

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series 2026 runs on a quad-core A55 CPU coupled with Mali-G52 GPU.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 14:49 IST
Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series (2026) Launched in India With 4K Display, 34W Quad Speaker Unit

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series (2026) has AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Miracast

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes
  • Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series 2026 has dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • It uses Vivid Picture Engine 2
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Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series (2026) has been launched in India. The smart TV lineup from the Chinese tech brand is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch display sizes. All models feature QD-Mini LED panels with 4K resolution. The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED lineup runs on Xiaomi's latest PatchWall interface and has a 34W quad-speaker system, tuned with Xiaomi Sound. It integrates Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Xiaomi's Filmmaker Mode. The new models feature Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine 2.

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series (2026) Price in India, Availability

Price of Xiaomi TV S Mini LED smart TV series starts at Rs. 51,999 for the base model with a 55-inch screen. The 65-inch variant is priced at Rs. 71,999, while the 75-inch version is priced at Rs. 99,999. The new series is currently available for pre-booking in India, and it will go on sale starting April 22 across Mi.com, e-commerce websites and Xiaomi retail stores.

With up to Rs. 3,000 bank offer, the 55-inch Xiaomi TV S Mini LED smart TV will be available for a discounted rate of Rs. 48,999. The 65-inch version will get up to Rs. 5,000 bank discount, which will bring down the effective price to Rs. 66,999. The 75-inch model can be grabbed for Rs. 89,999 by applying up to Rs. 10,000 bank offer.

During the pre-booking period, Xiaomi is offering bank benefits of up to Rs. 10,000, along with a two-year extended warranty, taking the total coverage to four years comprehensive warranty. There are no-cost EMI options available for up to 12 months.

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series (2026) Specifications

Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch display options, the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series (2026) offers 4K (2,160x3840 pixels) resolution. The lineup has a 178-degree viewing angle and a 60Hz refresh rate, and a DLG 120Hz. The  QD-Mini LED panels have 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and are touted to deliver a minimum of 510 nits brightness and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The TV includes multiple dimming zones, A light sensor and a dynamic backlight. It uses Vivid Picture Engine 2 for enhanced clarity. The series has a quad 34W speaker setup, including two tweeters and two full-range speakers with support for Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, and Xiaomi Sound.

xiaomi tv s mini led 2026 series Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series 2026

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series 2026
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

For connectivity, Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series (2026) includes dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It has a quad-core A55 CPU coupled with Mali-G52 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. The series runs on Xiaomi's latest PatchWall interface with features including PatchWall+, free live TV channels, and Kids Mode with parental controls.

The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series (2026) offers AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Miracast. It also includes a built-in Google Voice Assistant. The TV range has three HDMI ports (one with eARC), two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV input, earphone jack, antenna inputs, and an optical port.

For gaming and high-frame-rate content, the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series (2026) has DLG 120Hz, MEMC, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). It also includes Filmmaker Mode. Without a stand, the 75-inch variant measures 1,667x83x950mm, while the 65-inch and 55-inch models measure 1,445x81x832mm and 1,226x77x709mm, respectively.

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Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 (55-inch)

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 (55-inch)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 55.00-inch
Dimensions 1226x77x709
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes
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Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series 2026, Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series, Xiaomi S Mini LED TV 55, Xiaomi S Mini LED TV 65, Xiaomi S Mini LED TV 75
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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