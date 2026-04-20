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  • Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV Series Launched in India With Up to 100 Inch 144Hz Screens: Price, Specifications

Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV Series Launched in India With Up to 100-Inch 144Hz Screens: Price, Specifications

The Toshiba TVs will be sold via leading online and offline platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 April 2026 14:40 IST
Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV Series Launched in India With Up to 100-Inch 144Hz Screens: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Toshiba

The Toshiba TVs support a native 144Hz refresh rate

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Highlights
  • The Toshiba 670SP MiniLED TVs come in five size options
  • Prices for the MiniLED TVs in India start at Rs. 64,990
  • Front-firing speakers use REGZA Power Audio+ and Eilex Prism technologies
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Toshiba on Monday expanded its TV portfolio in India with the launch of the Z670SP series. It is the company's first MiniLED offering in the country that has front-firing speakers. The TV is available in five sizes, with all models supporting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Toshiba Z670SP series is said to come with a native 144Hz refresh rate for smoother motion clarity, while the REGZA Intelligence is an AI-powered system that can automatically adjust picture and sound settings in real time.

Toshiba Z670SP Price in India, Availability

The Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch screen sizes, with pricing starting at Rs. 64,990. Customers can avail of cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 across retail and online platforms, including Reliance Digital, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

As part of the launch, the brand is also offering zero down payment options, attractive cashback benefits, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty. The Toshiba TVs will be sold via leading online and offline platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital.

Toshiba Z670SP Specifications, Features

All models in the Toshiba Z670SP come with MiniLED display technology, which is claimed to provide improved brightness control, deeper blacks, and enhanced contrast. The TVs are powered by Toshiba's REGZA Engine ZRi. The brand says this is designed to upscale content and deliver smoother visuals across formats.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India, said, “With the launch of the Toshiba Z670SP series, we are introducing our MiniLED range with front-firing speakers for the first time, bringing together state-of-the-art display innovation and intelligent performance to meet the evolving expectations of today's consumers.

A key feature of the Z670SP lineup is native support for a 144Hz refresh rate. Toshiba claims this enhances motion clarity during fast-paced content such as sports and gaming. There is also a dedicated Game Mode Pro, which reduces latency and improves responsiveness for gaming sessions.

On the audio front, Toshiba has introduced front-firing speakers in its MiniLED lineup. These are paired with REGZA Power Audio+ and Eilex Prism technology. The Z670SP series also supports Dolby Vision Atmos. Additionally, QLED Color technology is claimed to result in a wider colour gamut.

Another notable addition is REGZA Intelligence. As per the brand, it is an AI-powered system that automatically adjusts picture and sound settings in real time based on the content being viewed.

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Further reading: Toshiba Z670SP, Toshiba MiniLED TV, Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV, Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV Price in India, Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV Series Launched in India With Up to 100-Inch 144Hz Screens: Price, Specifications
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