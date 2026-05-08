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Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Samsung Smartphones Like Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy A56 and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 12:47 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Samsung Smartphones Like Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy A56 and More

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a quad camera system at the back

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was recently launched in India
  • You can save up to Rs. 35,000 on a Samsung phone
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale is now live for Prime members
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Amazon Great Summer Sale is allowing you to maximise your savings, bringing discounts on various Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The sale event is currently live for Prime members. However, if you do not have a Prime membership, you can start adding the Samsung Galaxy handset you wish to buy to your wishlist and place the order on Saturday when the sale is live for everyone. Apart from Samsung, phones from brands like OnePlus, Redmi, Realme, iQOO, and Oppo are also available at relatively low prices. You can also purchase electronics, like smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices, while the sale is live.

The e-commerce giant is providing a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, you can save up to Rs. 35,000 on your next handset. For reference, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,30,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,39,999. Meanwhile, last year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for purchase at Rs. 94,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,29,999.

Amazon Great Summer Sale Discussion
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Here's a list of the best Samsung Galaxy smartphones that you can buy during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale, which will help you make an informed buying decision, allowing you to get the most for your money. The figures listed below are direct price cuts that the e-commerce platform is offering during its new sale event.

However, the sale price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra includes cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and credit card discounts. You can also check out the best deals on phones from other brands here.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

Model List Price Effective Price Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,30,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 94,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A56 Rs. 45,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M56 Rs. 33,999 Rs. 21,998 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M36 Rs. 26,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 17,498 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Rs. 18,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 11,499 Buy Now
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz SuperAMOLED panel
  • Smooth software operation
  • 6 years of software updates
  • Runs cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Average daylight and poor low-light cameras
  • Design is a smudge magnet
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life barely lasts a day
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Samsung, Amazon Great Summer Sale Offers, Sale Offers, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Samsung Galaxy M56 5G, Samsung Galaxy M07 5G, Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G, Samsung Galaxy M36
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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