Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has now been live for more than two days, running strong on its third day. The sale event is offering discounts on laptops of various categories, like business, performance, creativity, thin and light, and student, in different price ranges, including budget, mid-range, and premium. During the ongoing sale event, the e-commerce giant has also listed multiple gaming laptops at relatively low prices from reputable brands. Apart from direct price cuts, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card, bringing the prices of many gaming laptop models under Rs. 1,00,000.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

If you are looking to upgrade your old laptop to a more capable device or planning to upgrade your current gaming laptop to a newer one, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is allowing you to save up to 35 percent on your purchase. There are multiple gaming laptops from reputable brands like HP, Asus, MSI, and Lenovo available in multiple configurations at discounted prices. Gaming laptops that generally cost more than Rs. 1,00,000 are listed under Rs. 1,00,000 during the ongoing sale event. For reference, you can get the HP Victus with an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor and an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU at a discounted price of Rs. 97,990, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,66,133.58.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have curated a list of the best deals on gaming laptops that you can grab during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Some of the models mentioned below might be listed with a sale price higher than Rs. 1,00,000. However, with additional bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses, you can grab the gaming laptops under Rs. 1,00,000.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link HP Victus with AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU Rs. 1,66,133.58 Rs. 97,990 Buy Now HP Victus with Intel Core i5 (14th Gen), Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU Rs. 1,01,199.59 Rs. 92,990 Buy Now HP Victus with AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU Rs. 74,026 Rs. 71,990 Buy Now MSI Cyborg 15 with Intel Core 5 (Series 2), Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU Rs. 1,11,990 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now Asus TUF A15 (2026) with AMD Ryzen 7, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU Rs. 1,25,990 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now Asus TUF A15 (2026) with 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU Rs. 89,990 Rs. 77,990 Buy Now Lenovo LOQ Essential with AMD Ryzen 7, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU Rs. 1,36,490 Rs. 1,04,990 Buy Now HP Victus with Intel Core i7 (13th Gen), Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU Rs. 1,03,018 Rs. 1,02,990 Buy Now

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