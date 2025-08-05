Technology News
English Edition
  Elista QLED Google TVs With Up to 4K Resolution, Dolby Audio Launched in India

Elista QLED Google TVs With Up to 4K Resolution, Dolby Audio Launched in India

Elista QLED Google TV 55-inch model supports 4K UHD resolution and HDR10.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 August 2025 18:34 IST
Elista QLED Google TVs With Up to 4K Resolution, Dolby Audio Launched in India

Photo Credit: Elista

Select models in the Elista QLED Google TV lineup feature an inbuilt 48W soundbar

Highlights
  • Elista QLED Google TV series has inbuilt Chromecast feature
  • Elista’s latest QLED smart TVs feature the Google TV interface
  • New models support dual-band Wi-Fi
Elista has launched its new range of QLED smart TVs in India, along with the Android-based Google TV interface. The new Elista QLED Google TV lineup comprises 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch models. The largest 55-inch variant offers support for 4K UHD content with HDR10, while the 43-inch and 32-inch models support Full-HD and HD content, respectively. They are equipped with up to 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The Elista QLED TV series comes with built-in Chromecast support.

Elista QLED Google TV Series Price in India

The newly unveiled Elista QLED Google TV is priced at Rs. 23,990 in India for the base model with a 32-inch screen. The 43-inch and 55-inch models are priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 69,990, respectively.

All three models will be available for purchase via major consumer electronics stores across the country. The company is offering a one-year warranty for the new smart TV lineup.

Elista QLED Google TV Specifications

As mentioned, the Elista QLED Google TV 55-inch model supports 4K UHD resolution and HDR10.
It has 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. The 43-inch and 32-inch models offer Full-HD (1080p) and HD (720p) resolution, respectively. They both offer 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage. 

The company says that its new QLED TVs are equipped with a built-in 48W speaker with Dolby Audio. The new models have a bezel-less design and support Google's Chromecast feature that lets users stream content from their phone, tablet, or laptop on the smart TV.

All three models feature the Google TV interface, giving users access to the Google Play Store. They support hands-free voice control via Google Assistant, smart home integration, and easy screen mirroring from mobile devices. The smart TVs come preloaded with OTT platforms and apps like Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and YouTube.

The Elista QLED Google TVs support dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) connectivity. The largest model has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, while the 32-inch and 43-inch models have 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The lineup is equipped with up to three HDMI ports, allowing users to connect consoles.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Elista QLED Google TVs With Up to 4K Resolution, Dolby Audio Launched in India
