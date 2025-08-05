Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE have been listed on a certification website, revealing the battery capacity of the true wireless stereo (TWS) and its charging case. It is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, which were unveiled by the South Korean tech giant in October 2023. The same TWS headset was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, in a sign that it could be launched in the country in the near future. Samsung is expected to skip the Galaxy Buds 2 FE moniker, which was previously tipped to arrive as the successor to the 2023 TWS.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Battery Specifications

A Samsung “Bluetooth headset” has been listed on the IECEE certification website with the model number SM-R420, and EP-QR420 for its cradle. According to a report by SammyGuru, this model number belongs to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE. The listing also reveals that the TWS will come with a 100mAh battery in each earbud. Meanwhile, its case would carry a 900mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE have also been listed on the BIS website, as per a report by The Tech Outlook. The certification was reportedly for the case of the TWS, carrying the same model number, EP-QR420, that was listed on the IECEE website. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the listing on the BIS website, and it could be launched by the company in the coming months.

The renders of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE were recently leaked by a tipster, revealing its alleged design. The TWS headset appeared in a white colourway, with an in-ear type design with angular stems. The earphones' renders suggest that it could come with silicone ear tips.

The Galaxy Buds FE that were launched in October 2023 feature wing tips, along with touch controls. They also support automatic switching between connected devices. It has an IPX2 rating for water resistance, allowing it to handle light splashes. It is claimed to offer six hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) enabled, and a total of 21 hours of listening with the charging case.