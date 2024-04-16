Haier has launched a new S800QT QLED TV series in India. The new range of smart TVs is offered in four display sizes ranging from 43-inch to 75-inch and they run on the Google TV platform. The Haier S800QT series comes with 4K QLED panels with Dolby Vision and Atmos support. The display is claimed to offer a variable refresh rate of 120Hz, supports Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology, and DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology. The new smart TV lineup can be controlled through the bundled Bluetooth voice remote control and Android TV mobile app.

Haier S800QT QLED series price in India, availability

The new QLED smart TV range by Haier comes in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch display sizes. Price of the new Haier S800QT TV series starts at Rs. 38,990 for the base 43-inch variant. The 55-inch model is priced at Rs. 56,990, whereas the 65-inch version is priced at Rs. 79,990. Meanwhile, the 75-inch model costs Rs. 1,27,990. The new TVs will be available online and via leading retail stores.

Haier S800QT QLED series specifications

Haier's latest S800QT series feature a QLED display with a 4K(2,160x3,840 pixels) resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision and Atmos support. The new range runs on the Google TV operating system providing access to several apps with the Google Play store. The series supports Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology and DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology. The lineup packs 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The new Haier TV models feature an AI smart voice by Google Assistant that lets users navigate the TV with voice commands. The Haier S800QT QLED smart TV range also incorporates stereo speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology with 20W audio output. The series includes built-in Google Chromecast support.

Haier's S800QT QLED smart TV models are bundled with a Bluetooth voice remote control. The TVs offer two USB ports, four HDMI ports, and a headphone output. The smart TVs can be used to integrate with other IoT devices in the home. They support different OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.