Google began testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for Google TV on Wednesday. Dubbed News Brief, the new feature summarises major news headlines of the day using Gemini and displays them for users. The feature was first demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 earlier this month. The company's operating system for smart TVs will soon integrate several other AI features such as conversational searches and AI-generated screensavers. During the testing phase, only select users will get access to News Brief.

Google TV Starts Testing News Brief Feature

In a support page, a Google Community Manager announced the expansion of the previously unveiled AI feature. The post stated that the Google TV feature will soon appear for some users in the US. Select users will see a new listing on their For You page, titled News Brief.

News Brief essentially analyses the top news stories periodically throughout the day and generates narrated overviews for quick viewing by users. The news summaries will also be followed by related YouTube videos on the topic. Google said it would only show videos from “trusted news sources,” but did not mention any publication or channel's name.

Highlighting that News Brief was an experimental feature, the Mountain View-based tech giant stated that these news summaries were generated using Gemini models and go through human evaluation. No particular model names were disclosed. Notably, News Briefs will be updated throughout the day.

While Google did not mention its plans for sourcing the information for these news stories, it is speculated that the content will be taken from YouTube videos. The company also did not mention if the news stories would be personalised for users based on their content viewing history or Google Search activity.

The company has also given Google TV users a way to provide feedback about the feature. In case they find any glitches, errors, or other issues. To do this, users will need to press the Google Assistant or microphone button on their remote and say “Send feedback.” After that, they can provide feedback by following the on-screen instructions. Notably, Google TV allows users to use their smartphones as a keyboard to type the feedback.