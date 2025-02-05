Sonos is developing a streaming set-top box to compete with Apple TV and Roku streaming devices, according to a report. The product is dubbed “Pinewood” and is expected to be launched this year. It is said to be able to run content from popular streaming platforms such as Disney+ and Netflix. The US-based audio company's streaming box is believed to function as a central hub for all connected Sonos devices, enabling users to configure a surround sound system using the company's other speakers.

Sonos Pinewood Set-Top Box in Development

The Verge reports that Sonos is planning to enter the set-top box market with its in-development product. The company is building its Android-based operating system, which is described as “beautiful”, in partnership with The Trade Desk, a digital advertising platform. Meanwhile, the hardware is being developed by Sonos itself. The report claims that it has a modest build in the form of a flattened black square and a thickness slightly more than “a deck of cards”. The set-top box may come with an included remote but will also integrate the company's Voice Control feature.

Functioning as a central hub for all Sonos devices, it may provide a unified experience, curating content from popular streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+. It is speculated to have HDMI switch and HDMI passthrough capabilities, enabling users to plug-in other devices such as gaming consoles and 4K Blu-Ray players. Building upon the problems faced by users when connecting Sonos soundbars to select TVs, it may have an improved I/O stack, being able to wirelessly transmit lag-free audio to 4K TVs. Further, the purported Sonos Pinewood set-top box may also allow them to connect their surround sound systems using the company's other speakers.

The first mention of the product and its internal moniker was revealed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in November 2023 who suggested that it could be priced between $150 (roughly Rs. 13,000) and $200 (roughly Rs. 17,000). However, the recent report suggests that it may be more upmarket, with a price estimated around $200 and $400 (roughly Rs. 35,000). If the rumours about the pricing turn out to be true, it would be considerably more expensive than its potential competitors, including the Apple TV 4K which costs $149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the top-end 128GB model with Wi-Fi and Ethernet capabilities.

This development comes amidst a few beleaguered months for the US-based audio company. It launched the new Sonos app in May 2024 with customisation and performance improvements but was immediately criticised for lack of features, numerous bugs, and degraded audio. In subsequent months, Sonos has been working on improving its functionality but is yet to recover completely, as evident by the stepping down of CEO Patrick Spence last month.