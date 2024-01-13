Amazon Great Republic Day sale began at midnight on Saturday for Prime members, while everyone else could access the sale at 12pm (noon) and the price of many products has been slashed on the e-commerce platform as part of the sale event. If you were waiting for a good time to upgrade to a smart TV, or simply buy another one for another room, the ongoing Great Republic Day sale has lowered the prices of TVs from Acer, LG, Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, and other manufacturers.

You don't have to spend more than Rs. 30,000 to get a decent smart TV in India, especially if you are purchasing one during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale. You can consider the LG 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV that currently costs Rs. 29,999 (previously Rs. 49,990), or the Mi X-Series (2023) 43-inch 4K Google TV that is priced at Rs. 26,499, which is lower than the listed price of Rs. 42,999.

Samsung's 43-inch Crystal iSmart 4K LED Smart TV is priced at 28,490, much lower than its Rs. 52,990 price tag listed on the e-commerce platform. Acer's 50-inch 4K LED Smart TV is priced at 26,999. which is also lower than its previously listed price of Rs. 49,999.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 43-inch YIS Pro 4K LED Smart TV now costs Rs. 23,999, and it costs much less than its listed price of Rs. 39,999. Hisense's 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV is currently priced at Rs. 26,999, down from its previous Rs. 49,999 price tag.

In addition to these offers, make sure to avail of an additional 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions would. You can also further lower the price of your purchases by exchanging existing items before you check out the items in your cart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.