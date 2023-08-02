Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Tipped to Get LTPO Displays, Same as Seen on Ultra Models

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ feature low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) panels.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2023 13:17 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung fitted LTPO display on the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra this year

Highlights
  • The latest lineup was launched in February
  • Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ might get slimmer bezels
  • Samsung introduced an LTPO display for the Galaxy S21 Ultra back in 2021

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be launched in February next year. The South Korean tech giant has not shared any details about the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones yet, but we have seen plenty of rumours hinting at their design and specifications. A new leak now suggests the display specifications of the upcoming smartphones. Samsung is expected to bring the display typically used on the Galaxy Ultra range to the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on Twitter claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will come with the LTPO display technology. If this turns out to be true, that would be a noteworthy upgrade over the low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) panels that are used in predecessors — Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. This year, the company fitted LTPO display on the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. Whereas the affordable Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ debuted with normal displays.

Samsung introduced an LTPO display for the Galaxy S21 Ultra back in 2021. The company has always reserved this display technology for its flagship Galaxy S Ultra models up until now. The Galaxy S22 Ultra and this year's Galaxy S23 Ultra feature an LTPO display. This advanced display technology can dynamically switch between refresh rates and help lower power consumption.

Additionally, the tipster says that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ might get slimmer bezels than the Galaxy S23 models. The overall design language of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to remain identical to the frame design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to use new stronger Titanium frames instead of aluminium with the Galaxy S24 lineup. As per a recent report, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will have codenames Muse 1, Muse 2, and Muse 3, respectively. The Galaxy S24+ is tipped to come with a 6.65-inch display, which is an upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy S23+.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were launched during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in February this year. The price of the Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 in India, while Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have initial price tags of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999 respectively.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung, LTPO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Will Reportedly Feature Upgraded Selfie Camera from Flagship Models: Details
Binance Reportedly Saw Monthly Illegal Crypto Transactions Worth $90 Billion in Banned China Market

