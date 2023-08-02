Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be launched in February next year. The South Korean tech giant has not shared any details about the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones yet, but we have seen plenty of rumours hinting at their design and specifications. A new leak now suggests the display specifications of the upcoming smartphones. Samsung is expected to bring the display typically used on the Galaxy Ultra range to the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on Twitter claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will come with the LTPO display technology. If this turns out to be true, that would be a noteworthy upgrade over the low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) panels that are used in predecessors — Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. This year, the company fitted LTPO display on the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. Whereas the affordable Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ debuted with normal displays.

Samsung introduced an LTPO display for the Galaxy S21 Ultra back in 2021. The company has always reserved this display technology for its flagship Galaxy S Ultra models up until now. The Galaxy S22 Ultra and this year's Galaxy S23 Ultra feature an LTPO display. This advanced display technology can dynamically switch between refresh rates and help lower power consumption.

Additionally, the tipster says that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ might get slimmer bezels than the Galaxy S23 models. The overall design language of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to remain identical to the frame design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to use new stronger Titanium frames instead of aluminium with the Galaxy S24 lineup. As per a recent report, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will have codenames Muse 1, Muse 2, and Muse 3, respectively. The Galaxy S24+ is tipped to come with a 6.65-inch display, which is an upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy S23+.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were launched during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in February this year. The price of the Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 in India, while Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have initial price tags of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999 respectively.

