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Nothing Phone 4b Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon Processor A Week Ahead of Debut

The Nothing Phone 4b could be powered by a Snapdragon 6 series chip, according to recent leaks.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 16:46 IST
Nothing Phone 4b Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon Processor A Week Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: X/@NothingIndia

Nothing Phone 4b could feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Nothing has opened registrations for the Phone 4b
  • A 120Hz AMOLED display could debut on the Phone 4b
  • The Nothing Phone 4b may pack a 5,400mAh battery
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Nothing has revealed another detail related to the upcoming Nothing Phone 4b ahead of its launch next week, confirming that the smartphone will use a Snapdragon processor from Qualcomm. While the exact chipset remains under wraps, the company says the platform is intended to deliver better performance, improved power efficiency, and support for on-device artificial intelligence capabilities. The remaining hardware details are expected to be revealed during the July 7 launch event.

Nothing Phone 4b Could Feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC

post on X by Nothing India (@nothingindia) confirms Qualcomm as the chip supplier for the Phone 4b, while the specific Snapdragon platform remains under wraps. It added that the complete processor details will be announced during the launch event on July 7 at 4pm IST.

VoltNothing Phone 4B Discussion
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The company says the Phone 4b will inaugurate its new "b" lineup, which the company describes as a more accessible entry point into its wider product ecosystem. The company claims the series aims to bring the core experience of its smartphones to a wider audience. The company has also opened registrations for customers who want to receive updates about the upcoming handset through its official website.

Although the chipset remains unconfirmed, recent leaks suggest the Nothing Phone 4b could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. An earlier Geekbench appearance for a device carrying model number A005 hinted at the same processor. The listing also suggested 8GB of RAM and Android 16-based Nothing OS, while recording scores of 1,088 in the single-core test and 3,155 in the multi-core test.

Separately, a tipster recently suggested that the Nothing Phone 4b handset may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The leak also points to 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options, a 5,400mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Official teasers have shown that the Nothing Phone 4b will feature two rear cameras and replace the segmented Glyph Interface with a compact horizontal Glyph Bar positioned beneath the camera module. The lighting element is expected to display charging progress, notifications, and app-related alerts.

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Further reading: Nothing Phone 4b, Nothing Phone 4b India Launch, Nothing Phone 4b Features, Nothing Phone 4 Series, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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