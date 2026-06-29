Nothing has revealed another detail related to the upcoming Nothing Phone 4b ahead of its launch next week, confirming that the smartphone will use a Snapdragon processor from Qualcomm. While the exact chipset remains under wraps, the company says the platform is intended to deliver better performance, improved power efficiency, and support for on-device artificial intelligence capabilities. The remaining hardware details are expected to be revealed during the July 7 launch event.

Nothing Phone 4b Could Feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC

A post on X by Nothing India (@nothingindia) confirms Qualcomm as the chip supplier for the Phone 4b, while the specific Snapdragon platform remains under wraps. It added that the complete processor details will be announced during the launch event on July 7 at 4pm IST.

The company says the Phone 4b will inaugurate its new "b" lineup, which the company describes as a more accessible entry point into its wider product ecosystem. The company claims the series aims to bring the core experience of its smartphones to a wider audience. The company has also opened registrations for customers who want to receive updates about the upcoming handset through its official website.

Although the chipset remains unconfirmed, recent leaks suggest the Nothing Phone 4b could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. An earlier Geekbench appearance for a device carrying model number A005 hinted at the same processor. The listing also suggested 8GB of RAM and Android 16-based Nothing OS, while recording scores of 1,088 in the single-core test and 3,155 in the multi-core test.

Separately, a tipster recently suggested that the Nothing Phone 4b handset may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The leak also points to 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options, a 5,400mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Official teasers have shown that the Nothing Phone 4b will feature two rear cameras and replace the segmented Glyph Interface with a compact horizontal Glyph Bar positioned beneath the camera module. The lighting element is expected to display charging progress, notifications, and app-related alerts.