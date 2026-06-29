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Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has Sold 6 Million Copies, Warhorse Studios Confirms

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has received a 60 percent discount during Steam Summer Sale.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 June 2026 17:44 IST
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has Sold 6 Million Copies, Warhorse Studios Confirms
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Highlights
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was developed by Warhorse Studios
  • The RPG was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025
  • Warhorse is working on a new Kingdom Come adventure
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Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has reached 6 million copies sold, developer Warhorse Studios has confirmed. The acclaimed RPG has reached the sales milestone in just over a year since it launched. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has maintained strong sales in its second year after reaching 5 million units sold in February.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Sells 6 Million Copies

Warhorse confirmed the sales figure on Friday on Steam and social media and thanked fans who have played the game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has officially reached another milestone, six million copies sold,” the studio said in a post on Steam.

“More of you are joining our community every day and we couldn't be more excited to have you. Thank you for making this an unforgettable adventure for us!”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sales seem to have been helped by regular discounts. Currently, the game has a 60 percent discount during the Steam Summer Sale and is available for Rs. 1,344.

In February, Warhorse and publisher Deep Silver announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 had sold 5 million copies across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in its first year. Deep Silver parent Embracer Group said at the time that the game had “performed well ahead of expectations.”

Last month, Warhorse Studios also confirmed it had started working on a new Kingdom Come adventure, alongside a new open-world Middle-earth RPG. The studio did not share any details about the next Kingdom Come game, but said there was “more to come from the world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 4, 2025, and sold over 1 million copies within 24 hours of release. KCD 2 was one of the highest rated games of last year and was nominated in three categories at The Game Awards 2025, including the top prize of Game of the Year.

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Further reading: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Warhorse Studios, Steam Summer Sale, Deep Silver
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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