Sony's next-generation PlayStation console could be significantly more expensive for the manufacturer. Information shared by a known hardware tipster suggests that the bill of materials (BoM) for the PS6 was previously estimated to be about $760 (roughly Rs. 72,000). But as AI data centres continue to consume high-performance memory, soaring prices of DRAM and memory components are said to have driven the cost to around $960 (roughly Rs. 91,000).

Sony's PS6 Could Cost Around $960 to Produce

According to tipster Kepler_K2, the PS6 carries a bill of materials of approximately $960 (roughly Rs. 91,000). The figure is said to represent a $200 (roughly Rs. 19,000) increase in just a few months, with the console previously estimated to cost around $760 (roughly Rs. 72,000) to manufacture in March 2026 (via Insider Gaming).

Industry analysts have also warned that DRAM and NAND flash storage prices are expected to continue rising as demand outpaces supply.

If the predictions turn out to be accurate, then PS6's manufacturing cost could reportedly exceed $1,000 (roughly Rs. 94,000) even before the console enters mass production. PlayStation, have traditionally been sold at a subsidised price, with the manufacturer recouping hardware losses through software sales, subscriptions, and digital storefront revenue.

Previous trends indicate Sony has absorbed losses of roughly $100 (roughly Rs. 9,400) to $200 (roughly Rs. 18,000) per console at launch. But if production costs continue rising at the current pace, analysts speculate the PS6 could eventually cost between $1,400 (roughly Rs. 1.32 lakh) and $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1.42lakh) to manufacture by the time it is ready for release.

For context, the original PS5 is estimated to have launched with a bill of materials of around $450 (roughly Rs. 42,000) per unit, despite being priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 47,000) at launch. The custom AMD processor and GDDR6 memory are said to have accounted for the largest share of the hardware cost. On the other hand, the PS5 Pro allegedly debuted with an estimated BoM of roughly $760 (roughly Rs. 71,700) to $800 (roughly Rs. 75,500).

The leaker's claims align with previous reports that suggested Sony has been monitoring rising memory prices and hardware availability while planning its next-generation console. Consequently, Sony, along with Microsoft, was deliberating pushing back the launch timelines of their respective consoles.

Reports have also suggested that Sony's next-generation console could deliver substantially improved ray tracing performance, enhanced AI capabilities, and full backwards compatibility with PS4 and PS5 titles. While rumours have pointed towards a potential 2027 launch window, Sony has yet to officially announce the pricing or release plans of the PS6.