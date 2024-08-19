Xiaomi X Pro QLED smart TV series will be unveiled in India soon. The lineup will include TVs with up to 65-inch displays. The company has announced the launch date of the smart TV series in the country. The design and key features of the smart TV have been revealed as well. As the name suggests, the TVs will be equipped with QLED panels. The smart TV lineup is also confirmed to come with an all-screen design with very slim bezels.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Series India Launch

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2024 smart TV series will launch in India on August 27, according to a Xiaomi India microsite. The lineup will include TVs of three display sizes — 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Series Features

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED smart TVs will be equipped with QLED displays of up to 65-inch with 4K resolution. It will come with a MagiQ feature that is claimed to offer viewers a vibrant colour experience. According to the microsite, the TVs will come with an “all-screen design” with very slim bezels and feature a metal finish.

The upcoming smart television series is also claimed to offer users a cinematic audio experience. The 2024 Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs will run on Google TV with PatchWall interface. The TVs will support 32GB onboard storage as well.

Notably, the 2023 series of Xiaomi X Pro smart TVs launched in India in April last year. The lineup includes 40-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch display variants with 4K HDR screens. The TVs are available in the country at a starting price of Rs. 32,999. They come with Xiaomi's PatchWall interface as well as support for Dolby Vision IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology.