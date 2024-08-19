Technology News
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Series India Launch Date Set for August 27

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV series will come in three display sizes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 August 2024 18:41 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs will come with an all-screen design with very slim bezels

Highlights
  • Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs will support 32GB of onboard storage
  • The smart TVs will run on Google TV with PatchWall UI on top
  • The 2024 Xiaomi X Pro smart TV series will feature 4K QLED displays
Xiaomi X Pro QLED smart TV series will be unveiled in India soon. The lineup will include TVs with up to 65-inch displays. The company has announced the launch date of the smart TV series in the country. The design and key features of the smart TV have been revealed as well. As the name suggests, the TVs will be equipped with QLED panels. The smart TV lineup is also confirmed to come with an all-screen design with very slim bezels. 

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Series India Launch

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2024 smart TV series will launch in India on August 27, according to a Xiaomi India microsite. The lineup will include TVs of three display sizes — 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Series Features

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED smart TVs will be equipped with QLED displays of up to 65-inch with 4K resolution. It will come with a MagiQ feature that is claimed to offer viewers a vibrant colour experience. According to the microsite, the TVs will come with an “all-screen design” with very slim bezels and feature a metal finish. 

The upcoming smart television series is also claimed to offer users a cinematic audio experience. The 2024 Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs will run on Google TV with PatchWall interface. The TVs will support 32GB onboard storage as well. 

Notably, the 2023 series of Xiaomi X Pro smart TVs launched in India in April last year. The lineup includes 40-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch display variants with 4K HDR screens. The TVs are available in the country at a starting price of Rs. 32,999. They come with Xiaomi's PatchWall interface as well as support for Dolby Vision IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo A3 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
