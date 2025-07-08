AiQ Wearbuds was launched by Madhav Sheth's AI+ brand at an event held in New Delhi on Tuesday. The smartwatch is advertised as a two-in-one ecosystem product and comes with built-in true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earbuds. It sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and is equipped with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring sensors. Meanwhile, the earbuds carry 6mm dynamic drivers and a playback time of more than three hours. The AiQ Wearbuds supports artificial intelligence (AI) audio and video call translation, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT.

AiQ Wearbuds Price in India

The pricing of AiQ Wearbuds in India has not been revealed as of now. However, founder and CEO Madhav Sheth teased that it will be priced slightly higher than the new AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G smartphones, which begin at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively.

The AiQ Wearbuds smartwatch will be available for purchase in August, the company announced.

AiQ Wearbuds Features, Specifications

The AiQ Wearbuds is primarily a smartwatch with TWS earbuds integrated into its design. It sports a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. The smartwatch has two physical buttons for quick access to home screen and sports modes. For health tracking, it gets a heart rate and an SpO2 sensor, whereas there's also a three-axis gravity sensor.

AiQ said its smartwatch supports multiple sports modes, along with sleep and blood pressure monitoring. It offers features like local music playback, call and app notifications, and sedentary and alarm reminders. The AiQ Wearbuds comes with weather, flashlight, calculator, stopwatch, countdown, remote camera, and phone finder apps.

It is compatible with iOS devices 8.0 later and Android phones running version 4.4 or later firmware. It has support for more than 20 languages. The smartwatch supports both Classic (3.0) and BLE (5.3) connectivity.

Moving on to earbuds, the AiQ Wearbuds carries 6mm dynamic drivers. It has dynamic master-slave switching where one earbud acts as the master device for pairing and connecting to the phone, while the other (slave) automatically gets connected once done. Users can connect up to two audio devices at once.

The TWS earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs. The AiQ Wearbuds is equipped with AI-powered ENC for background noise reduction in calls. It supports single touch, multi-click, and long-press controls. There's also an AI audio and video call translation feature which is powered by ChatGPT. It can translate in real-time, as per the company.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3. The TWS earbuds carry a 25mAh battery which is claimed to deliver more than three hours of audio playback at 70 percent of the volume. It has a total charging time of up to two hours. The buds are IPX4 rated against water ingress.