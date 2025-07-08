Technology News
English Edition

AiQ Wearbuds Smartwatch With Built-In TWS Earbuds, Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched in India

The AiQ Wearbuds supports AI audio and video call translation, powered by ChatGPT.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 14:41 IST
AiQ Wearbuds Smartwatch With Built-In TWS Earbuds, Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched in India

The AiQ Wearbuds are equipped with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring sensors

Highlights
  • AiQ Wearbuds comes with built-in TWS earbuds
  • The smartwatch has sleep and blood pressure tracking features
  • The TWS earbuds carry IPX4 rating and 6mm dynamic drivers
Advertisement

AiQ Wearbuds was launched by Madhav Sheth's AI+ brand at an event held in New Delhi on Tuesday. The smartwatch is advertised as a two-in-one ecosystem product and comes with built-in true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earbuds. It sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and is equipped with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring sensors. Meanwhile, the earbuds carry 6mm dynamic drivers and a playback time of more than three hours. The AiQ Wearbuds supports artificial intelligence (AI) audio and video call translation, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT.

AiQ Wearbuds Price in India

The pricing of AiQ Wearbuds in India has not been revealed as of now. However, founder and CEO Madhav Sheth teased that it will be priced slightly higher than the new AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G smartphones, which begin at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively.

The AiQ Wearbuds smartwatch will be available for purchase in August, the company announced.

AiQ Wearbuds Features, Specifications

The AiQ Wearbuds is primarily a smartwatch with TWS earbuds integrated into its design. It sports a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. The smartwatch has two physical buttons for quick access to home screen and sports modes. For health tracking, it gets a heart rate and an SpO2 sensor, whereas there's also a three-axis gravity sensor.

AiQ said its smartwatch supports multiple sports modes, along with sleep and blood pressure monitoring. It offers features like local music playback, call and app notifications, and sedentary and alarm reminders. The AiQ Wearbuds comes with weather, flashlight, calculator, stopwatch, countdown, remote camera, and phone finder apps.

It is compatible with iOS devices 8.0 later and Android phones running version 4.4 or later firmware. It has support for more than 20 languages. The smartwatch supports both Classic (3.0) and BLE (5.3) connectivity.

Moving on to earbuds, the AiQ Wearbuds carries 6mm dynamic drivers. It has dynamic master-slave switching where one earbud acts as the master device for pairing and connecting to the phone, while the other (slave) automatically gets connected once done. Users can connect up to two audio devices at once.

The TWS earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs. The AiQ Wearbuds is equipped with AI-powered ENC for background noise reduction in calls. It supports single touch, multi-click, and long-press controls. There's also an AI audio and video call translation feature which is powered by ChatGPT. It can translate in real-time, as per the company.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3. The TWS earbuds carry a 25mAh battery which is claimed to deliver more than three hours of audio playback at 70 percent of the volume. It has a total charging time of up to two hours. The buds are IPX4 rated against water ingress.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AiQ Wearbuds, AiQ Wearbuds Price in India, AiQ Wearbuds Specifications, AiQ Wearbuds Launch, smartwatch, TWS
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Loses Top AI Models Executive to Meta’s Hiring Spree
OnePlus Buds 4 Launched in India With Adaptive ANC, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
AiQ Wearbuds Smartwatch With Built-In TWS Earbuds, Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launched in India at These Prices
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Discount Revealed
  3. AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. AI+ Nova 5G, Pulse Phones India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Event
  5. OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus Buds 4 With Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Nord 5 Review
  8. OnePlus 13 to Get a Price Cut During Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale
  9. Bitchat Is a New Messaging App Which Works Without Phone Numbers
  10. Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 3 Update for iPhone With These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds 4 Launched in India With Adaptive ANC, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: OnePlus 13 Offer Price Revealed
  3. AiQ Wearbuds Smartwatch With Built-In TWS Earbuds, Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched in India
  4. Apple Loses Top AI Models Executive to Meta’s Hiring Spree
  5. OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, OnePlus AI Features
  6. Honor X70 Confirmed to Launch on July 15; Battery, Charging Details Revealed
  7. Apple Takes Fight Against $587 Million EU Antitrust Fine to Court
  8. CMF Watch Pro 3 Expected to Launch Soon; Price Leaked Online
  9. Google Rolls Out AI Mode in Search to All Users in India, Removes Search Labs Sign Up Requirement
  10. AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G Smartphones Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »