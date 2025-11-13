Apple is preparing a significant update to its Apple Arcade lineup for the holiday period, introducing several new titles and expanding existing ones across its devices. The company says the upcoming additions include sequels, mobile-focused adaptations and platform-exclusive releases aimed at strengthening the service's appeal. With some games arriving in November and more slated for early December, the update reflects Apple's continued push to position Arcade as a unified, subscription-based gaming hub across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Arcade Unveils New Titles for December 2025

Apple has confirmed that the December wave will be led by SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2, launching on December 4 as a sequel to one of Arcade's most popular games. It will be joined by PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition, Subway Surfers+ and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+. Before those releases, Apple Vision Pro users will receive Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss on November 13, adding a new real-time action-strategy title to the spatial computing platform.

Apple Arcade is priced at Rs. 99 per month in India and includes a one-month free trial. Customers purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV are eligible for three months of complimentary access. The service is also available through Apple One, with subscription plans costing Rs. 195 per month for the Individual tier and Rs. 365 per month for the Family tier, both offering a one-month trial.

The Apple Arcade library includes Arcade Originals, playable across all supported devices, including Apple Vision Pro, while App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad and Vision Pro. A single subscription provides access for up to six family members and includes more than 200 games, though availability may differ depending on hardware and regional content restrictions.

As part of the update, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2 will introduce a new storyline where SpongeBob and Plankton team up across locations such as Bikini Bottom, Dead Eye Gulch and Goo Lagoon, with both solo and local co-op modes supported. Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss arrives first for Vision Pro users, followed on December 4 by PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition, Subway Surfers+ and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+. Apple also confirmed that Sneaky Sasquatch has expanded with a new farming area featuring additional activities.