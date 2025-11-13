Technology News
  Apple Arcade December 2025 Lineup Revealed: SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2, PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb and More

Apple Arcade December 2025 Lineup Revealed: SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2, PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb and More

Apple Arcade is priced at Rs. 99 per month in India and includes a one-month free trial.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2025 13:56 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro users will receive Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss on November 13

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro users will receive Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss on November 13

Highlights
  • SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2 arrives on Apple Arcade on December 4
  • PowerWash Simulator and Cult of the Lamb join Arcade in December
  • Apple Arcade offers 200+ games and supports up to six family members
Apple is preparing a significant update to its Apple Arcade lineup for the holiday period, introducing several new titles and expanding existing ones across its devices. The company says the upcoming additions include sequels, mobile-focused adaptations and platform-exclusive releases aimed at strengthening the service's appeal. With some games arriving in November and more slated for early December, the update reflects Apple's continued push to position Arcade as a unified, subscription-based gaming hub across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Arcade Unveils New Titles for December 2025

Apple has confirmed that the December wave will be led by SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2, launching on December 4 as a sequel to one of Arcade's most popular games. It will be joined by PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition, Subway Surfers+ and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+. Before those releases, Apple Vision Pro users will receive Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss on November 13, adding a new real-time action-strategy title to the spatial computing platform.

Apple Arcade is priced at Rs. 99 per month in India and includes a one-month free trial. Customers purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV are eligible for three months of complimentary access. The service is also available through Apple One, with subscription plans costing Rs. 195 per month for the Individual tier and Rs. 365 per month for the Family tier, both offering a one-month trial.

The Apple Arcade library includes Arcade Originals, playable across all supported devices, including Apple Vision Pro, while App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad and Vision Pro. A single subscription provides access for up to six family members and includes more than 200 games, though availability may differ depending on hardware and regional content restrictions.

As part of the update, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2 will introduce a new storyline where SpongeBob and Plankton team up across locations such as Bikini Bottom, Dead Eye Gulch and Goo Lagoon, with both solo and local co-op modes supported. Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss arrives first for Vision Pro users, followed on December 4 by PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition, Subway Surfers+ and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+. Apple also confirmed that Sneaky Sasquatch has expanded with a new farming area featuring additional activities.

Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 3+
Further reading: Apple Arcade, SpongeBob Patty Pursuit 2, PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb, Subway Surfers Plus, Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Plus, Glassbreakers Champions of Moss, Apple Vision Pro, Apple One, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
