  iOS 26 Leaked Code Hints at Launch of New Smart Home Device, New Health+, Siri, Photos Features

iOS 26 Leaked Code Hints at Launch of New Smart Home Device, New Health+, Siri, Photos Features

Apple is expected to launch a new Health+ subscription that might offer AI-powered insights for a user's health information.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2025 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's iOS 26 update was released in September with a new Liquid Glass interface

Highlights
  • Podcasts could gain CarPlay support via Home Siri
  • AirPods could get Contextual Reminders
  • Leaked iOS code also references upcoming health features tagged for WWDC
iOS 26 was launched in September, bringing Apple's redesigned Liquid Glass user interface to millions of eligible devices. Now, a leaked internal build of iOS 26 has hinted at several upcoming features. The code includes references to multiple new devices and accessories, including new AirTag, AirPods, Vision Pro models, as well as a new smart home device. It also suggests that features such as Live Caption, and Siri will get improvements in the future. The leaked code also reveals that Apple could be working on health-related features tagged with a "WWDC 2027" label. The build also reportedly includes references to new accessibility tools, along with updates to existing frameworks used by the OS.

iOS 26 Hints at Upcoming AirTag 2, New AirPods and Apple Vision Pro 

MacRumors spotted new details in leaked iOS 26 firmware from an iPhone prototype, which points to the presence of new accessories like the AirTag 2 and well as new AirPods and the company's next Apple Vision Pro. Apple also seems to be working on an unknown home accessory bearing codename J229, which could be a new home hub base or a smart camera.

The purported AirTag 2 could offer Bluetooth upgrades, improved low battery alerts, better crowdsourced location, while strings of code such as “Phone_Finding” and “Watch_Finding" point to more features that could be supported by the accessory. AirPods could get Contextual Reminders, Conversation Breakthrough, Visual Lookup, and Room-Aware Controls. The Vision Pro will reportedly have a feature called “AUSM Enhanced Room Spatializer” and is expected by spring 2026.

Apple's Upcoming iOS 26 Features 

Leaked code from Apple's iOS 26.4 update, which is expected to arrive in early 2024, suggests several upcoming features for iOS 26 and iOS 27, according to the publication. Health+ could arrive in Spring 2026, as a subscription option that offers AI-powered insights. Existing software features like Live Captions, AutoFillUI, and Freeform could also support additional functionality.

Similarly, improvements to Journal, Wallet, and Photos are reportedly in the works. Apple is said to introduce AI-powered upgrades to Siri, and these are expected by Spring 2026. Leaked iOS code also references upcoming health features tagged for WWDC 2027, including "sleepCloudKitManatee", "sleepCloudKitSync", "sleepOniPad", and "sleepOnMac". These suggest Apple may expand sleep tracking features to additional devices.

Further, the report claims that several upcoming accessibility features have been spotted in leaked code, some marked for WWDC 2026 or Fall 2026. These include Live Captions, Background Sounds, and VoiceOver support for macOS. Magnifier could get features like Announce Stairs, Find My Item, and Human Hand Pose. There could be new controls and mic levels for Live Listen, and a new Tilt to Scroll feature is also in the works.

Other upcoming features found in the leaked code include a Push-to-Talk option in CallKit and a ConversationKit string for experimental call screening via Live Activities. FinHealth could bring features like reverse lookup, spending habits, and summaries.

A reference to "CatchUpHighlightsV2" in the Mail app has a Winter 2025 release timeline, but details about the functionality are scarce. Podcasts could gain CarPlay support via Home Siri, subscription account settings, transcript translation, and audio playback of translated text. Apple appears to be working on sticker and emoji creation tools for visionOS, according to the publication.

Further reading: iOS 26, Apple, Vision Pro, AirTag 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
