Apple is rumoured to adopt microLED panels for its entire product lineup soon. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly begin the transition from organic light-emitting diode to micro light-emitting diode display technology late next year or early 2025 with the launch of the 2nd generation Apple Watch Ultra. MicroLED display offers multiple advantages over OLED panels. It offers higher brightness and enhanced contrast ratio while ensuring lower power consumption. The iPhone lineup, followed by iPad units is also expected to switch from OLED to micro-LED in the future.

As per a paywalled report by Digitimes, Apple's transition to microLED panels from OLED display technology will begin with the launch of the 2nd generation Apple Watch Ultra by the end of 2024 or early 2025. After evaluating microLED technology performance in action, the company will reportedly release iPhone models with microLED screens followed by iPad.

The report, quoting South Korea's state-owned research institute Information & Communication Technology Promotion (IITP), states that Apple's ongoing R&Ds in display technology will impact Samsung Display and LG. However, Apple is eyeing to start using its own in-house microLED displays on its smartwatches as early as the end of next year to reduce its reliance on other partners such as Samsung Electronics and LG. This would accelerate its move toward using its own parts across Apple products without depending on components from outside suppliers. However, the iPhone maker may take some time to completely commercialise its self-made display technology.

The microLED display can output improved colour brightness, high resolution, colour contrast, and viewing angles. It also lowers the power consumption. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman earlier in his newsletter claimed that Apple might take an entire decade to install the superior display on its iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineup.

The iPhone 15 series — comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — that are expected to be launched in September this year could stick with OLED displays.

