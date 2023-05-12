Technology News

iPhone to Get microLED Displays, Apple Watch Ultra Will Be the First to Get It: Report

Apple's ongoing R&Ds in display technology will reportedly impact Samsung Display and LG.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2023 13:26 IST
iPhone to Get microLED Displays, Apple Watch Ultra Will Be the First to Get It: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple currently use OLED display for its wearables

Highlights
  • Apple will start using microLED panels
  • MicroLEDs have brighter and better colour reproduction than OLED
  • Apple eyes to reduce its reliance on outside suppliers

Apple is rumoured to adopt microLED panels for its entire product lineup soon. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly begin the transition from organic light-emitting diode to micro light-emitting diode display technology late next year or early 2025 with the launch of the 2nd generation Apple Watch Ultra. MicroLED display offers multiple advantages over OLED panels. It offers higher brightness and enhanced contrast ratio while ensuring lower power consumption. The iPhone lineup, followed by iPad units is also expected to switch from OLED to micro-LED in the future.

As per a paywalled report by Digitimes, Apple's transition to microLED panels from OLED display technology will begin with the launch of the 2nd generation Apple Watch Ultra by the end of 2024 or early 2025. After evaluating microLED technology performance in action, the company will reportedly release iPhone models with microLED screens followed by iPad.

The report, quoting South Korea's state-owned research institute Information & Communication Technology Promotion (IITP), states that Apple's ongoing R&Ds in display technology will impact Samsung Display and LG. However, Apple is eyeing to start using its own in-house microLED displays on its smartwatches as early as the end of next year to reduce its reliance on other partners such as Samsung Electronics and LG. This would accelerate its move toward using its own parts across Apple products without depending on components from outside suppliers. However, the iPhone maker may take some time to completely commercialise its self-made display technology.

The microLED display can output improved colour brightness, high resolution, colour contrast, and viewing angles. It also lowers the power consumption. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman earlier in his newsletter claimed that Apple might take an entire decade to install the superior display on its iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineup.

The iPhone 15 series — comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — that are expected to be launched in September this year could stick with OLED displays.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Watch Ultra, Apple, microLED, Oled Display, Samsung, LG, iPhone, iPad
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
