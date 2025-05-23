Technology News
English Edition

Apple Smart Glasses Said to Arrive By 2026-End With Built-In Siri Support

Apple is no longer working on a smartwatch equipped with a built-in camera, according to a report.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 May 2025 12:15 IST
Apple Smart Glasses Said to Arrive By 2026-End With Built-In Siri Support

Apple's smart glasses are expected to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses (pictured)

Highlights
  • Apple's smart glasses could be launched by the end of 2026
  • The company could begin preparing prototypes by the end of this year
  • Apple has yet to announce plans to launch a pair of smart glasses
Advertisement

Apple is said to be working on a pair of smart glasses that could arrive as a competitor to the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, and a new report sheds some light on when the wearable could be introduced by the Cupertino company. According to a Bloomberg report the company is planning to launch its smart glasses in 2026, and the device will be equipped with cameras and microphones that enable support for Apple's Siri voice assistant. It is also said to be equipped with a built-in speaker that enables other features.

Apple's Smart Glasses Will Let Users Analyse Their Surroundings Using AI

Citing people aware of Apple's plans, the report states that the company plans to launch its first pair of smart glasses by the end of 2026. Apple is reportedly set to produce many prototypes of the wearable device with unnamed suppliers in other countries by 2025-end.

These smart glasses are expected to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, a wearable device that was recently introduced in India, and upcoming Android XR devices. Like Meta's smart glasses, the wearable from Apple will allow users to interact with it using their voice.

According to the report, Apple will equip its smart glasses with three components — cameras, microphones, and speakers. The cameras allow the smart glasses to "analyse" the world around the wearer, and users will be able to talk to Apple's Siri assistant via the built-in microphone.

The smart glasses from Apple will also be equipped with speakers, which will enable support for features like live translation, navigation, and even receiving calls. They could be Apple's first AI-focused wearable, and the company could develop other products in the future, such as a pair of AirPods equipped with a camera.

However, development on one such device has been shelved, according to the report. The firm was previously said to be working on an Apple Watch with a built-in camera that could observe its surroundings, but that device is no longer in development as of this week, according to the report.

Meta could overtake Apple later this year, when the Facebook parent firm is expected to introduce a pair of smart glasses with a built-in display. The company is also reportedly working on smart glasses dubbed Hypernova, which supports hand gestures and also features a built-in display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Smart Glasses, Smart Glasses, Siri, AI
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro With Snapdragon SoCs, 200-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Smart Glasses Said to Arrive By 2026-End With Built-In Siri Support
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Truth or Trouble, Motorheads, and More
  2. Honor 400 Series With 200-Megapixel Main Camera Debuts
  3. Tecno Pova Curve 5G India Launch Date Announced
  4. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 6,00mAh Battery Launched
  5. Realme GT 7T Roundup: All You Need to Know Ahead of Its Debut
  6. Xiaomi 15S Pro With With In-House XRING 01 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  7. Vi Rolls Out 'Nonstop Hero' Plan With Truly Unlimited Data and Calls
  8. Samsung Galaxy A26 Review
  9. Jony Ive and OpenAI Said to Launch AI Device With Cameras in 2027
  10. Sony Reportedly Planning a Games Showcase Event for June
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation Event for June, Could Be State of Play
  2. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched
  3. Crypto DeFi Project Cetus Protocol Suffers Security Breach
  4. Anthropic Releases Claude 4 Series AI Models With Improved Coding Capability and Tool Use
  5. Apple Smart Glasses Said to Arrive By 2026-End With Built-In Siri Support
  6. Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro With Snapdragon SoCs, 200-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. FTC Drops Case Over Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal
  8. Xiaomi 15S Pro With In-House XRING 01 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Jony Ive and OpenAI to Launch AI Device With Cameras; Mass Production Slated for 2027
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for All Group Chats With End-to-End Encryption
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »