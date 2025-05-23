Apple is said to be working on a pair of smart glasses that could arrive as a competitor to the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, and a new report sheds some light on when the wearable could be introduced by the Cupertino company. According to a Bloomberg report the company is planning to launch its smart glasses in 2026, and the device will be equipped with cameras and microphones that enable support for Apple's Siri voice assistant. It is also said to be equipped with a built-in speaker that enables other features.

Apple's Smart Glasses Will Let Users Analyse Their Surroundings Using AI

Citing people aware of Apple's plans, the report states that the company plans to launch its first pair of smart glasses by the end of 2026. Apple is reportedly set to produce many prototypes of the wearable device with unnamed suppliers in other countries by 2025-end.

These smart glasses are expected to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, a wearable device that was recently introduced in India, and upcoming Android XR devices. Like Meta's smart glasses, the wearable from Apple will allow users to interact with it using their voice.

According to the report, Apple will equip its smart glasses with three components — cameras, microphones, and speakers. The cameras allow the smart glasses to "analyse" the world around the wearer, and users will be able to talk to Apple's Siri assistant via the built-in microphone.

The smart glasses from Apple will also be equipped with speakers, which will enable support for features like live translation, navigation, and even receiving calls. They could be Apple's first AI-focused wearable, and the company could develop other products in the future, such as a pair of AirPods equipped with a camera.

However, development on one such device has been shelved, according to the report. The firm was previously said to be working on an Apple Watch with a built-in camera that could observe its surroundings, but that device is no longer in development as of this week, according to the report.

Meta could overtake Apple later this year, when the Facebook parent firm is expected to introduce a pair of smart glasses with a built-in display. The company is also reportedly working on smart glasses dubbed Hypernova, which supports hand gestures and also features a built-in display.