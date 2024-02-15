Technology News

Apple Vision Pro Buyers Returning Headset Due to Discomfort, Productivity Issues: Report

Apple Vision Pro can weigh up to 650g depending on configuration, and the battery pack weighs 353g.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 February 2024 12:56 IST
Apple Vision Pro Buyers Returning Headset Due to Discomfort, Productivity Issues: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple Vision Pro was launched in the US on February 2

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh)
  • The mixed reality headset is available in three storage options
  • The Apple Vision Pro is claimed to support more than 1000 dedicated apps
Apple Vision Pro went on sale in the US for the first time on February 2. With the company's stipulated 14-day return window drawing closer, there is a rising trend of early buyers returning the headset. A recent report claims that most people are returning due to major physical discomforts, while others are also experiencing productivity issues. Despite the initial excitement around the new Apple device and its hefty pricing, customers seem not too willing to negotiate with comfort or ease of access.

The Verge notes in a recent report that there is an increasing trend of Apple Vision Pro buyers across social media platforms claiming to have returned or planning to return their mixed reality headsets. The report cites several customers complaining of physical discomfort, including headaches, motion sickness and irritation of the eye, which are tied to the weight and strap design of the headset. Notably, the Vision Pro can weigh up to 650g depending on its configuration. Add to it the battery pack, connected externally via a cable, which weighs 353g on its own.

However, the report adds that virtual reality headset users have "anecdotally reported dry eyes and redness for years," and that almost all wearable devices have varying degrees of drawbacks depending on their compatibility with each unique human body. For instance, smart ring users face issues with inaccurate sizes, while smartwatch users may have trouble with the disproportionate size and weight of the watch capsule as compared to an individual's wrist size. 

The report also notes that some Apple Vision Pro users are not happy with the productivity of the 'spatial computer' as opposed to that of the usual PC or laptop, especially given its very high price range. It starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) for the base 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB options are priced at $3,699 (roughly Rs. 3.07 lakh) and $3,899 (roughly Rs. 3.24 lakh), respectively. Users complained that "looking at Figma screens made them feel dizzy" and that it is difficult to multitask and switch between the tabs, the report said. One user also claimed that Vision Pro does not support all file types.

Another user on social media noted that even though Apple claims that the Apple Vision Pro supports 1,000 dedicated applications and is compatible with more than 1.5 million applications, the AR/VR headset does not support several "useful" apps, which can further impact one's productivity.

Many Apple Vision Pro users on the return train, however, still remain excited about the technology, the report claims as some of them would be open to trying an improved second-generation of the headset. Readers should also be advised to take this report with a pinch of salt since it is not backed by relevant data and is almost completely anecdotal. 

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also left unimpressed with the Apple Vision Pro. In a video posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, Zuckerberg reviewed the Apple headset and concluded that Meta's own Quest 3 headset was "the better product, period."

