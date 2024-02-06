Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Makes Quick U Turn, Plans to Launch Official Apple Vision Pro App: Report

YouTube Makes Quick U-Turn, Plans to Launch Official Apple Vision Pro App: Report

Apple Vision Pro owners will be able to ditch Safari for an official YouTube app on the mixed reality headset — at some point in the future.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2024 12:59 IST
YouTube Makes Quick U-Turn, Plans to Launch Official Apple Vision Pro App: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

YouTube previously announced it would not develop an app for the Apple Vision Pro

Highlights
  • YouTube is coming to the Apple Vision Pro in the future
  • The company did not provide a timeline for the dedicated YouTube app
  • YouTube can also be streamed on the Vision Pro using a third-party app
Advertisement

YouTube is working on a native app for the Apple Vision Pro, according to the company. A month after YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix reportedly stated that they would not permit their apps to run on Apple's first 'spatial computer', the Alphabet-owned video streaming platform has revealed its plans to launch a native YouTube app. The company hasn't provided a timeline for the launch of its visionOS app. Owners of Apple's expensive Vision Pro headset can currently stream YouTube videos via Safari or a third-party app.

In a U-turn from its previous decision to now allow its iPad app to run on the Vision Pro, YouTube confirmed to The Verge that "[...]a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap.” The streaming platform told the publication that it does not have specific plans to share with regard to its visionOS app, and confirmed that Vision Pro owners can access YouTube videos via Safari.

The decision to announce that a YouTube app for the Apple Vision Pro is in the works comes shortly after a third-party app for the headset was launched last week. Created by Apollo for Reddit developer Christian Selig, Juno is a $5 (roughly Rs. 410) unofficial YouTube client that works with or without a Google account — you can also watch videos without ads with a YouTube Premium subscription.

While we can only speculate whether Juno's popularity in the App Store has prompted YouTube's decision to develop an official visionOS application, customers who want to stream videos on the mixed reality headset can look forward to a much better experience in the future. Juno currently allows viewers to use gestures to resize the video, dim the area around the video, or control speed, caption and other settings.

The Apple Vision Pro currently offers access to over 600 apps across various categories. These include streaming apps and services such as Amazon Prime VideoDisney+ESPN, and Apple TV+. Disney+ subscribers in the US can also watch 3D movies on the headset, while access to other movies and TV shows that are part of the streaming platform's catalogue will also be accessible on the headset, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, Apple Vision Pro, visionOS, Juno, Google, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
HP Spectre X360 Laptops Get Latest Intel Core Ultra 7 Processors in India: Price, Specifications
Microsoft to Share Update on 'Future of Xbox' Next Week Amid Reports of First-Party Games Going Multi-Platform

Related Stories

YouTube Makes Quick U-Turn, Plans to Launch Official Apple Vision Pro App: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Introduces Generative AI Shopping Assistant Rufus, Available for Beta Testing
  2. Bitcoin Trades at Over $42,800, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement Amid Market Instability
  3. Replace 3
  4. YouTube Makes Quick U-Turn, Plans to Launch Official Apple Vision Pro App: Report
  5. Microsoft to Share Update on 'Future of Xbox' Next Week Amid Reports of First-Party Games Going Multi-Platform
  6. HP Spectre X360 Laptops Get Latest Intel Core Ultra 7 Processors in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy Ring to Launch in H2 2024, Company Executive Confirms Timeline
  8. Redmi A3 May Get Larger Display, Camera Module; Key Specifications Tipped Via Retail Box Leak
  9. CoinDCX Highlights Risk of Fraudulent Websites, Shares Safety Tips to Avoid Crypto Scams
  10. Nothing Phone 2a Render Leaks Online; Shows Glyph-Less Design, Revamped Camera Island
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »