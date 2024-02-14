Technology News

Apple Vision Pro Now Supports Over 1,000 Dedicated Apps, Company Executive Says

Apple Vision Pro launched with support for over 600 dedicated applications.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 February 2024 19:19 IST
Apple Vision Pro Now Supports Over 1,000 Dedicated Apps, Company Executive Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple Vision Pro was launched in the US in February 2

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro is available in the US in three storage options
  • The mixed reality headset is Apple's first spatial computer
  • The Apple Vision Pro is claimed to offer up to two hours of battery life
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro was launched earlier this month on February 2 in the US with support for over 600 dedicated applications. It is the first mixed-reality headset from the Cupertino-based tech giant. The spatial computer is equipped with the company's EyeSight display technology and has three layers to show a 3D version of the user's eyes with a stereoscopic effect. An Apple executive has now announced that the AR/VR headset now supports more dedicated applications than it was launched with.

Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Apple, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that there are now more than 1,000 dedicated spatial apps for the Apple Vision Pro. The mixed-reality headset is also compatible with over 1.5 million applications. At launch, the company stated that there were more than 600 apps and games optimised for the Vision Pro.

 

Previously, a firm called Victoria VR announced that it was working on a metaverse application for the Apple Vision Pro which aims to integrate Apple's technology with their own to offer users a life-like play experience. It is said to feature ultra-realistic graphics to offer a more immersive participation opportunity. The app could be launched by Q2 2024, according to the firm. 

The Apple Vision Pro is powered by an in-house M2 chipset paired with an R1 chip. It features dual micro-OLED displays with up to 100Hz refresh rates and runs visionOS out-of-the-box. The headset also supports AirPlay at up to 1080p, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. An external battery pack is connected to the headset via a cable which is said to offer up to two hours of battery life.

The Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) for the base 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB options are priced at $3,699 (roughly Rs. 3.07 lakh) and $3,899 (roughly Rs. 3.24 lakh), respectively.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro apps, Apple Vision Pro price, Apple Vision Pro specifications, Apple Vision Pro features, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 14 Ultra Leaked Design Renders Show Camera Bump, Faux Leather Back Panel
Nvidia Releases Chat With RTX, an AI Chatbot That Runs Locally on Windows PC

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro Now Supports Over 1,000 Dedicated Apps, Company Executive Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. iPhone 16 Series Design, Price, Screen Size Revealed in New Leak
  3. Redmi A3 Budget Smartphone Goes Official in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Expands Its New Galaxy AI Features to These Galaxy Buds Models
  5. Google Rolls Out Android Safe Browsing to Protect Users From These Threats
  6. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Leaked Design Renders Show Faux Leather Back Panel
  7. Nvidia Releases AI Chatbot Chat With RTX That Runs Locally on Windows PC
  8. Honor X9b 5G OS, Front Camera Confirmed Ahead of February 15 India Launch
  9. iQoo Z9 Spotted on BIS, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. Poco M6 5G, Poco C65 Get New Green Colour Option in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Now Supports Over 1,000 Dedicated Apps, Company Executive Says
  2. Apple Rolls Out tvOS 17.4 Beta 3 With Fresh Evidence of HomePod With Display: Report
  3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Launched in India, ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 Refreshed
  4. Nvidia Releases Chat With RTX, an AI Chatbot That Runs Locally on Windows PC
  5. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Leaked Design Renders Show Camera Bump, Faux Leather Back Panel
  6. Android Safe Browsing Feature Rolled Out by Google With Live Threat Protection: How it Works
  7. OpenAI Tests a New Memory Feature for ChatGPT to Let the AI Remember Past Conversations
  8. Redmi A3 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple’s Longest-Serving Designer Bart Andre Said to Depart Company, Adding to Exodus
  10. Nothing Phone 2a Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of March 5 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »