Technology News

iPhone 16 Prototype Mockups Hint at Redesigned Camera Layout, Modified Volume Buttons

iPhone 16 could bring back the vertical camera layout last used by Apple on the iPhone 12.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 December 2023 12:29 IST
iPhone 16 Prototype Mockups Hint at Redesigned Camera Layout, Modified Volume Buttons

Apple introduced a matte finish on the standard models with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 could be equipped with an Action button to replace mute switch
  • Only the iPhone 15 Pro models featured the Action button this year
  • The vertical, unified dual camera island may also return with iPhone 16
Advertisement

Apple's purported iPhone 16 series of smartphones might feature a new external design, according to a report. Mockups of the rear and side of the successor to the iPhone 15 created by MacRumors show different design options reportedly considered by Apple for the handset that is expected to debut next year. The iPhone 16 could feature a redesigned camera module with a capacitive capture button, along with an Action button — the latter replaced the mute switch for the first time on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

MacRumors' mockups of the iPhone 16, created from 'early pre-production' internal design details from Apple, show three different designs for the upcoming handset. The first one shows the handset with a vertically aligned rear camera layout, similar to the iPhone X. Apple hasn't used a vertical camera layout since the iPhone 12, so changing the layout on the iPhone 16 will help the handset stand out from its predecessors.

iphone 16 mockup macrumors iphone 16

MacRumors' mockups of the three iPhone 16 prototypes
Photo Credit: MacRumors

 

The first model in yellow also shows the iPhone 16 equipped with a unified volume rocker, and an Action button. A second mockup showing the phone in pink shows the phone equipped with mechanical volume buttons and a camera module that resembles the iPhone 12.

A third model shows the purported phone in a black colourway that includes the same camera layout and volume as the pink model, but with a larger Action button, and a capture button — both of these could be capacitive instead of mechanical, according to the report.

Apple is reportedly planning to include the Action button on all its iPhone 16 models next year, according to recent reports. This year, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max featured the programmable button, but all four models featured the Dynamic Island that arrived on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

It remains to be seen whether Apple will launch the iPhone 16 with capacitive buttons for the Action button and the dedicated camera button. Apple was previously expected to equip the iPhone 15 series with capacitive buttons, but shelved its plans due to development challenges, according to reports. As it is considerably early in the development cycle, it is likely that Apple's purported plans for the iPhone 16 could also change or evolve before the designs are finalised.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning design and display
  • Great cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Costs a small fortune
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone X review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2716mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 1125x2436 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 16, iPhone, iPhone 16 design, iPhone 16 Action button, iPhone 16 camera, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iQoo 12, Astrophotography, Funtouch OS, and 2024 Smartphone Trends: Interview With CEO Nipun Marya
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Fail to See Profits as Price Correction Period Prevails Over Most Assets

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Prototype Mockups Hint at Redesigned Camera Layout, Modified Volume Buttons
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 12 Debuts as the First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again
  3. The Day Before Developer Announces Closure After Poor Launch
  4. Nubia Z60 Ultra Design Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video
  5. iQoo CEO Nipun Marya on 12, Astrophotography, Funtouch OS, and More
  6. iQoo 12 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get These New AI Features
  8. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Tipped to Launch in India in January 2024
  9. Disney, Reliance Finalising Terms of India Media Operations Merger: Report
  10. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ May Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Prototype Mockups Hint at Redesigned Camera Layout, Modified Volume Buttons
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Fail to See Profits as Price Correction Period Prevails Over Most Assets
  3. Itel A05s 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Acer Boosts Commitment to ‘Make in India’, to Expand Into AI PCs, eMobility, More
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Get AI-Powered Features Like Circle Search, Voice Recorder
  6. Microsoft Is Reportedly Exploring Free Xbox Game Pass Access in Exchange for Watching Adverts
  7. iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Specifications, Features
  8. The Day Before Delisted From Steam Days After Troubled Launch, Studio Fntastic Announces Shutdown
  9. Google's Messages App Could Soon Allow Users to Edit Sent Texts; Reportedly in Testing
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again; Said to Be Brighter Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »