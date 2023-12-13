Apple's purported iPhone 16 series of smartphones might feature a new external design, according to a report. Mockups of the rear and side of the successor to the iPhone 15 created by MacRumors show different design options reportedly considered by Apple for the handset that is expected to debut next year. The iPhone 16 could feature a redesigned camera module with a capacitive capture button, along with an Action button — the latter replaced the mute switch for the first time on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

MacRumors' mockups of the iPhone 16, created from 'early pre-production' internal design details from Apple, show three different designs for the upcoming handset. The first one shows the handset with a vertically aligned rear camera layout, similar to the iPhone X. Apple hasn't used a vertical camera layout since the iPhone 12, so changing the layout on the iPhone 16 will help the handset stand out from its predecessors.

MacRumors' mockups of the three iPhone 16 prototypes

Photo Credit: MacRumors

The first model in yellow also shows the iPhone 16 equipped with a unified volume rocker, and an Action button. A second mockup showing the phone in pink shows the phone equipped with mechanical volume buttons and a camera module that resembles the iPhone 12.

A third model shows the purported phone in a black colourway that includes the same camera layout and volume as the pink model, but with a larger Action button, and a capture button — both of these could be capacitive instead of mechanical, according to the report.

Apple is reportedly planning to include the Action button on all its iPhone 16 models next year, according to recent reports. This year, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max featured the programmable button, but all four models featured the Dynamic Island that arrived on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

It remains to be seen whether Apple will launch the iPhone 16 with capacitive buttons for the Action button and the dedicated camera button. Apple was previously expected to equip the iPhone 15 series with capacitive buttons, but shelved its plans due to development challenges, according to reports. As it is considerably early in the development cycle, it is likely that Apple's purported plans for the iPhone 16 could also change or evolve before the designs are finalised.

