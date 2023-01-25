Oppo Reno 8T series, which is said to include the Oppo Reno 8T 4G and Oppo Reno 8T 5G, is expected to make its debut in India soon. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G variant has now been spotted in a leaked hands-on video. The video shared by a tipster seems to reveal the design of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone. The tipster also goes on to suggest the pricing of the upcoming 5G smartphone from Oppo, while also revealing some of its key specifications.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore took to Twitter to share a hands-on video of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone which reveals the alleged design of the upcoming 5G smartphone from Oppo. In the leaked hands-on video shared by the tipster, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G variant which is expected to launch in India soon, is seen in a black colour variant, sporting a curved display.

The rear panel is seen housing a pill-shaped camera module with two circular cutouts, suggesting that the smartphone will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup. The rear camera module is also seen sporting a 108-megapixel tag, appearing to confirm the previous rumours about the smartphone's primary camera.

OPPO Reno8 T 5G Indian🇮🇳 variant hands-on video & specs



-6.7", Curved OLED, FHD+, 120Hz, 10-bit

-Snapdragon 695

-108MP + 2MP Portrait

-16MP Selfie

-4800mAh, 67W

-In display FPS, No 3.5mm jack

-Android 13, ColorOS 13



-8GB+256GB: ₹30k - ₹32k (expected) pic.twitter.com/9MtMenNpSV — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) January 25, 2023

The 5G smartphone is shown to feature thin bezels, and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout to house its selfie camera, which will be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor, as per the tipster. Meanwhile, the 108-megapixel primary sensor is expected to be accompanied by a 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone is seen in the video sporting its volume buttons on the left edge panel, and the power button on its right edge panel.

The tipster also mentions that the Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone could come equipped with a 6.7-inch 10-bit full-HD+ OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, under the hood, the 5G smartphone could house a Snapdragon 695 SoC, while running on Android 13 with Oppo's ColorOS 13 on top. It will be equipped with a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W charging, Ambhore says.

The 5G smartphone could also house a 3.5mm headphone jack, and in-display fingerprint scanner, the tipster suggested in his tweet, adding that the Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage could be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 32,000 in India.

However, it is important to note that Oppo has not officially confirmed the specifications, or pricing details of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone.

