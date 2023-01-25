Technology News

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Hands-On Video Leaked Online Showing Design, Pricing Ahead of Launch

Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 January 2023 15:18 IST
Oppo Reno 8T 5G Hands-On Video Leaked Online Showing Design, Pricing Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Paras Guglani

Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to sport a center aligned hole punch cut out in the front

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8T 5G is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch curved OLED display
  • The handset could sport a 108-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to support 67W fast charging

Oppo Reno 8T series, which is said to include the Oppo Reno 8T 4G and Oppo Reno 8T 5G, is expected to make its debut in India soon. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G variant has now been spotted in a leaked hands-on video. The video shared by a tipster seems to reveal the design of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone. The tipster also goes on to suggest the pricing of the upcoming 5G smartphone from Oppo, while also revealing some of its key specifications.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore took to Twitter to share a hands-on video of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone which reveals the alleged design of the upcoming 5G smartphone from Oppo. In the leaked hands-on video shared by the tipster, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G variant which is expected to launch in India soon, is seen in a black colour variant, sporting a curved display.

The rear panel is seen housing a pill-shaped camera module with two circular cutouts, suggesting that the smartphone will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup. The rear camera module is also seen sporting a 108-megapixel tag, appearing to confirm the previous rumours about the smartphone's primary camera.

 

The 5G smartphone is shown to feature thin bezels, and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout to house its selfie camera, which will be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor, as per the tipster. Meanwhile, the 108-megapixel primary sensor is expected to be accompanied by a 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone is seen in the video sporting its volume buttons on the left edge panel, and the power button on its right edge panel.

The tipster also mentions that the Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone could come equipped with a 6.7-inch 10-bit full-HD+ OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, under the hood, the 5G smartphone could house a Snapdragon 695 SoC, while running on Android 13 with Oppo's ColorOS 13 on top. It will be equipped with a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W charging, Ambhore says.

The 5G smartphone could also house a 3.5mm headphone jack, and in-display fingerprint scanner, the tipster suggested in his tweet, adding that the Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage could be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 32,000 in India.

However, it is important to note that Oppo has not officially confirmed the specifications, or pricing details of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo, Oppo Reno 8T series
OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on February 7: All Details
Seven Mega Banks to Team Up on Digital Wallet, Compete With Apple Pay, PayPal: Report
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Shouldn't Be Ignored

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Hands-On Video Leaked Online Showing Design, Pricing Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G to Launch in India On This Date: All Details
  2. Microsoft 365 Services Are Down in India, Teams, Outlook Affected
  3. Airtel Hikes Basic Mobile Plans by 57 Percent in These Regions: See Price
  4. Rising Cost of Data a Concern, MoS IT Says After Airtel Tariff Price Hike
  5. Coca-Cola Phone Could Launch Soon, Tipped to Be a Rebrand of This Handset
  6. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Get Google Play System January Update: What's New
  8. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  9. Infinix Note 12i With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  10. Moto G13, Moto G23 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rolls Out Software Updates With Critical Security Fixes for Older iPhones, iPads, MacBooks
  2. Seven Mega Banks to Team Up on Digital Wallet, Compete With Apple Pay, PayPal: Report
  3. Apple’s Next Watch Will Be Called Apple Watch X, Could Launch Later This Year: Report
  4. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Hands-On Video Leaked Online Showing Design, Pricing Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on February 7: All Details
  6. Rising Cost of Data a Concern, MoS IT Says After Airtel Tariff Price Hike
  7. Microsoft Says Q4 2022 Sales Slowed, Profits Slumped as Cloud Computing Revenue Sees Growth
  8. Microsoft 365 Services Down in India, Outage Affecting Services Like Teams, Outlook
  9. Oscars Nominations 2023: The Full List – Everything Everywhere All at Once Leads the Pack with 11 Nods
  10. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.