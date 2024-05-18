Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive as Most Expensive iPhone 17 Series Model With Refreshed Design: Report

iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive as Most Expensive iPhone 17 Series Model With Refreshed Design: Report

iPhone 17 Slim mode is said to be equipped with a 6.6-inch screen — larger than the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 May 2024 16:25 IST
iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive as Most Expensive iPhone 17 Series Model With Refreshed Design: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

It is currently unclear whether the iPhone 17 Slim will replace the 'Plus' model

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Slim could be launched in 2025 with an all-new design
  • The handset is expected to debut as Apple's thinnest smartphone
  • The iPhone 17 Slim could feature a centre-aligned camera module
Advertisement

iPhone 17 Slim could be launched by Apple next year, adding to or replacing one of the smartphone models in the company's lineup, according to a report. For the past couple of years, the Cupertino company has been launching four models as part of its lineup — the latest handsets include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the company is reportedly planning on introducing a new 'Slim' model that could cost more than its most expensive flagship phone.

The Information reports (via GSMArena) that Apple is planning to introduce a new iPhone 17 Slim model as part of its 2025 smartphone lineup. The company is yet to announce this year's iPhone 16 series, which is expected to arrive in H2 2024. It is currently unclear whether the purported iPhone will replace the 'Plus' model, which could end up going the way of the iPhone 13 Mini, Apple's smallest handset launched in 2021.

Citing unnamed sources, the publication states that the iPhone 17 Slim will be the most expensive model in the company's 2025 lineup — suggesting its price tag will be higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which was previously believed to be the top-of-the-line model. Earlier this month, Apple launched the iPad Pro (2024) which arrived with a much slimmer body than its predecessor. `

The rumoured iPhone 17 Slim is also expected to arrive with a refreshed design, and Apple is reportedly considering centre-aligned rear camera module and an aluminium body for the handset. Apple's recent iPhone models have retained a similar design since the iPhone X that was unveiled in 2017.

According to a recent report, Apple is working on reducing the size of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Slim mode is said to be equipped with a 6.6-inch screen — larger than the iPhone 17 (6.1 inches) and iPhone 17 Pro (6.3 inches), but smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (6.9 inches).

However, it's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt as there more than a year before Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 17 series as the successors to its iPhone 16 lineup, which expected to make its debut at a launch event in the second half of 2024.
 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Very portable and convenient
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning design and display
  • Great cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Costs a small fortune
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone X review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2716mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 1125x2436 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft Said to Plan Release of Next Call of Duty Game on Xbox Game Pass Subscription Service

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive as Most Expensive iPhone 17 Series Model With Refreshed Design: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 30 Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  2. HP Envy Move All-in-One Desktop Review
  3. Moto G85 5G Surfaces on Geekbench, May Arrive With This Snapdragon Chip
  4. Redmi Note 13R With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive as Most Expensive iPhone 17 Series Model With Refreshed Design: Report
  2. Microsoft Said to Plan Release of Next Call of Duty Game on Xbox Game Pass Subscription Service
  3. CoinDCX Report Claims Lower TDS on Crypto Could Improve Compliance, Tax Transparency
  4. Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. OpenAI Dissolves High-Profile Safety Team After Chief Scientist Sutskever’s Exit
  6. Redmi Note 13R With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,030mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Moto G85 5G Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Debut, Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 Chip
  8. ChatGPT Integrates Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive For Paid Users With Connect Apps Feature
  9. Google Announces Android 14 for TVs With Picture-in-Picture Mode, New Energy Modes
  10. Infinix GT Book Price in India, Specifications Teased Ahead of May 21 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »