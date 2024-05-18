iPhone 17 Slim could be launched by Apple next year, adding to or replacing one of the smartphone models in the company's lineup, according to a report. For the past couple of years, the Cupertino company has been launching four models as part of its lineup — the latest handsets include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the company is reportedly planning on introducing a new 'Slim' model that could cost more than its most expensive flagship phone.

The Information reports (via GSMArena) that Apple is planning to introduce a new iPhone 17 Slim model as part of its 2025 smartphone lineup. The company is yet to announce this year's iPhone 16 series, which is expected to arrive in H2 2024. It is currently unclear whether the purported iPhone will replace the 'Plus' model, which could end up going the way of the iPhone 13 Mini, Apple's smallest handset launched in 2021.

Citing unnamed sources, the publication states that the iPhone 17 Slim will be the most expensive model in the company's 2025 lineup — suggesting its price tag will be higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which was previously believed to be the top-of-the-line model. Earlier this month, Apple launched the iPad Pro (2024) which arrived with a much slimmer body than its predecessor. `

The rumoured iPhone 17 Slim is also expected to arrive with a refreshed design, and Apple is reportedly considering centre-aligned rear camera module and an aluminium body for the handset. Apple's recent iPhone models have retained a similar design since the iPhone X that was unveiled in 2017.

According to a recent report, Apple is working on reducing the size of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Slim mode is said to be equipped with a 6.6-inch screen — larger than the iPhone 17 (6.1 inches) and iPhone 17 Pro (6.3 inches), but smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (6.9 inches).

However, it's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt as there more than a year before Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 17 series as the successors to its iPhone 16 lineup, which expected to make its debut at a launch event in the second half of 2024.



