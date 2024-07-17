Boat Smart Ring Active will be available in India soon. The company has now announced the launch date of its next smart wearable. It has also confirmed the availability details of its the smart ring and teased some of its key features. Boat also states that the Smart Ring Active will be available at an introductory price when it is introduced in the country. It is set to be considerably cheaper than the Boat Smart Ring which was unveiled in the country in August 2023. Notably, the existing Boat Smart Ring was launched at Rs. 8,999 and is available in three sizes — 17.40mm, 19.15mm, and 20.85mm.

Boat Smart Ring Active Launch Date, Price in India, Availability

The Boat Smart Ring Active will launch in India on July 20 and will be available for pre-booking starting July 18 via Amazon, Flipkart and the official Boat India website. It is confirmed to be offered at a special launch price of Rs. 2,999.

The Boat Smart Ring Active is also confirmed to come in three colour options and five sizes, according to another post from the wearable maker. It will be accompanied by a portable magnetic charging case.

Boat Smart Ring Active Features

The Boat Smart Ring Active will sport a stainless steel body and it has previously been teased to support auto health monitoring which includes tracking heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep, and stress levels through multiple sensors.

On the other hand, the existing Boat Smart Ring model allows short-form video app navigation as well as music playback and camera controls. The current smart ring is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery backup. It comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating and can be used to activate SOS calls. We can expect similar features on the upcoming smart wearable.