Technology News

Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Boat Storm Call 3 runs Crest+ OS out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 April 2024 15:07 IST
Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Storm Call 3 comes with several strap colour options

Highlights
  • The Boat Storm Call 3 carries heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitors
  • The smartwatch is compatible with the Boat Crest application
  • The Boat Storm Call 3 packs a 230mAh battery
Advertisement

Boat Storm Call 3 has been launched in India with Bluetooth calling and navigation support. The smartwatch comes with a 1.83-inch rectangular display and is said to offer up to seven days of battery life. It is also equipped with several fitness and health trackers like heart rate, blood oxygen level, and sleep cycle monitors. The watch carries more than 700 preset activity modes as well and allows users to customise watch faces. The model comes with multiple strap colour options and is currently available for purchase in the country.

Boat Storm Call 3 price in India, availability

The Boat Storm Call 3 is listed on the official Boat India site for Rs. 1,099. It is offered in several strap colour options - Active Black, Cherry Blossom, Dark Blue, and Olive Green. A fifth Silver Metal variant is priced at Rs. 1,249. The watch is also available for purchase on Flipkart with the different options marked at Rs. 1,588 and Rs. 1,694, respectively.

Boat Storm Call 3 specifications, features

The Boat Storm Call 3 sports a 1.83-inch rectangular display with 240 x 296 pixels resolution and 550 nits of brightness. The screen also supports the Wake gesture. The watch allows users to customise watch faces using different photos, designs, or themes.

It is equipped with an Emergency SOS mode which helps send alerts to the users preset emergency contacts. Users need to long press the watch button for three to five seconds and the emergency contact will receive a call and an SMS with the users' location.

Alongside heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep cycle trackers, the Boat Storm Call 3 is also equipped with more than 700 pre-installed activity modes. All health and fitness-related data can be synchronised and tracked through the Boat Crest application on the users' phone. It also comes with a sedentary alert feature.

The Boat Storm Call 3 packs a 230mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life. It runs on Crest+ OS and has an inbuilt navigation system that can be used in tandem with the Boat Crest app. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and comes with Bluetooth calling.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Boat Storm Call 3, Boat Storm Call 3 India launch, Boat Storm Call 3 price in India, Boat Storm Call 3 specifications, Boat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin, Ether Record Slight Price Hikes Following BTC Halving, Most Altcoins See Gains
PlayStation and PC Exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits Receives ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X
Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone AI Features to Reportedly Have One Advantage Over Rivals
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in Development, May Launch This Year
  3. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design, Key Features Surface via Google Play Console
  4. Lava Prowatch Design Revealed, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. Realme P1 Series Goes on Sale in India: Launch Offers
  6. Google's Gemini Assistant to Soon Play Music via Third-Party Apps: Report
  7. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung India Offers Free Display Replacement for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Users Facing Green Line Issue: Report
  3. Meta AI Refusing to Answer Questions Related to Politicians and Parties Ahead of Elections in India
  4. Google’s Gemini Assistant Could Soon Play Music From Third-Party Apps: Report
  5. PlayStation and PC Exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits Receives ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in the Works; Could Launch Later This Year
  7. Lava Prowatch Design Revealed, Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 India Launch
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Record Slight Price Hikes Following BTC Halving, Most Altcoins See Gains
  9. iPhone AI Features Could Be Faster, but Less Powerful Than ChatGPT and Gemini: Report
  10. Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G First Sale Starts Today in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »