Boat Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 smartwatches have been launched in India. The new wearables come with direct USB Type-C charging, which allows users to charge the smartwatches with the same cable used for smartphones and tablets. Boat claims that Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 are the first Type-C charging smartwatch models in India. The Boat Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 offer Bluetooth calling functionality and feature a 1.96-inch touchscreen display. They have a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, and they support over 100 sports modes. The duo has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Boat Storm Call 4, Ultima Vogue 2 Price in India

The Boat Storm Call 4 is priced at Rs. 1,599, while the Boat Ultima Vogue 2 costs Rs. 2,799. The Boat Storm Call 4 is currently available to pre-order via the company's website in Active Black, Navy Blue and Steel Black colourways. The sale of the wearable will begin on June 12.

Boat Storm Call 4, Ultima Vogue 2 Specifications

The Boat Storm Call 4 features a 1.96-inch HD display with 240×282 pixel resolution and up to 500 nits of brightness. It includes a functional crown for navigating through the UI. It has a 300 mAh battery that is advertised to provide up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Boat Ultima Vogue 2 has a similar 1.96-inch AMOLED display, but the screen is touted to deliver up to 1000 nits of brightness. It has a metallic frame design. The wearable offers up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Both the Boat Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 support direct USB Type-C charging. They have IP68-rated dust and water resistance. Both models offer Bluetooth calling and support for over 100 sports modes. They have sensors for heart rate monitoring along with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking.

The wearables offer sleep analysis and stress monitoring. Additional features on the Boat Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 include Emergency SOS support and female health tracking. The smartwatch provides more than 100 watch faces. It provides features like Find My Phone and Quick Replies. The smartwatches also offer reminders alongside basic smartwatch features. Users can also control the music and camera on the paired smartphone through them.